SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleges minorities and backward classes are being targeted in UP's electoral roll revision. He said the party has sought time from the EC. Meanwhile, the ECI extended the deadline for filing claims and objections to March 3, 2026.

Akhilesh Yadav Alleges Bias in Voter List Revision

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday alleged that minorities and backward communities are being selectively targeted under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh and said that the party has sought time from the Election Commission to raise the issue.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to reporters, Yadav said, "We have sought time from the Election Commission, and as soon as we get the time, our delegation will go. Because only Muslims, backward classes, Dalits, tribals, and especially those who cannot understand studies and writings and are backward are being served notices via Form 7."

ECI Extends Deadline for Claims and Objections

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the period for filing claims and objections in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh until March 3, 2026. The decision comes in response to a request from the state's Chief Electoral Officer to allow additional time for citizens to submit their inputs.

According to an ECI letter dated February 5, the extension follows the publication of draft electoral rolls on January 6, 2026. Originally, the window for filing claims and objections was scheduled to close on February 6. However, under Rule 12 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, the Commission has now extended the period to March 3, 2026, to facilitate thorough verification and public participation.

The letter stated, "...Whereas, the draft rolls in the state of Uttar Pradesh were published on 06.01.2026 and the period of filing claims and objections was fixed from 06.01.2026 to 06.02.2026; and Whereas the Commission has considered the request received from Chief Electoral Officer, Uttar Pradesh for extension of the time, and upon consideration of other relevant factors and in exercise of the power conferred by proviso to Rule 12 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, has decided to extend, the period for filing claims and objections up to 06.03.2026 for ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls with reference to 01.01.2026 as the qualifying date in the State of Uttar Pradesh."

The extension aims to ensure that citizens have adequate opportunity to verify their entries, raise objections and claim inclusion of eligible voters in the electoral rolls. (ANI)