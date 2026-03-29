Akhilesh Yadav alleged Galgotias University sent students to a Modi rally for vacations. He called the BJP a 'dry clean shop' for the corrupt and promised farmers market-rate compensation for their land under a future Samajwadi government.

Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Coercion, Corruption

Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav, while addressing the Samajwadi Samanta Bhaichara Rally, alleged that Galgotias University, which was recently in controversy, had sent students to attend a rally of Narendra Modi to fill empty seats. He further claimed that the students were promised vacations as a reward for attending the event. Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Yadav said that the party's exit from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi is "certain." In a sharp remark, he added, "BJP is not a party, it is like a 'dry clean shop', where every corrupt person goes and comes out clean, and a storehouse of lies."

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Promise of Fair Compensation for Farmers

Akhilesh Yadav, chief of the Samajwadi Party, on Sunday said that farmers were not given compensation at market rates for land acquired by the government. Addressing a public gathering, he stated, "They (the BJP government) may have taken the land, but you were not given compensation at market rates. I want to tell my farmer brothers that whenever a Samajwadi government is formed, if land is taken for development work, we will ensure that farmers receive compensation at market rate."

Focus on PDA Communities

He further alleged that people belonging to the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) groups are being deprived of respect and rights under the current government. Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party, he said that such communities are being disrespected by an "arrogant party." Yadav added that ensuring respect, rights, and protection of the Constitution of India is essential, and assured that PDA communities would be given dignity and justice under a Samajwadi government.

Women's Safety and Samman Samriddhi Yojana

"Under a Samajwadi government, women's safety will be strengthened, and the Samman Samriddhi Yojana will provide ₹40,000 per month to mothers and sisters," Akhilesh Yadav said at the Dadri rally.

Honouring PDA Leaders with Statues

Akhilesh Yadav said that once the Samajwadi Party forms the government in 2027, statues of PDA leaders will be installed on Lucknow's River Front to honour their contributions and preserve the historical legacy. "We all fought that battle when others wanted to rob us of our history, our emperors, too. In 2027, form the government, and in the capital Lucknow, we will install statues on the River Front to remind everyone of the contributions of all PDA greats," he said.