Akasa Air flights are experiencing delays and cancellations due to dense fog in Northern India, impacting Delhi and Srinagar. The airline has issued an advisory asking passengers to check flight status before heading to the airport for updates.

Akasa Air flights are experiencing delays and cancellations due to dense fog in Northern India, particularly in Delhi and Srinagar. The airline is advising passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Akasa Air Issues Advisory

In a post on X, Akasa Air shared, "Due to fog in Northern India, some flights across our network have been impacted. We sincerely regret the inconvenience this may cause to your travel plans and appreciate your understanding during this time. Your comfort and care remain our priority. While the weather situation is beyond our control, our dedicated teams on ground and at our 24x7 Akasa Care Centre are always available to assist you and provide support through any changes to your journey."

"For the latest updates, please check your flight status http://bit.ly/qpfltsts before travelling to the airport. We truly value your patience and cooperation during these times as we navigate these weather challenges together," the statement further added.

Weather Conditions in Delhi-NCR

After the Friday showers, the national capital and surrounding areas woke up to a thick layer of fog on Saturday. Delhi-NCR on Saturday had a cloudy sky, moderate morning fog, and strong surface winds (10-20 kmph).

IMD Forecast

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi-NCR will have partly cloudy skies on January 25 and 26, 2026, and generally cloudy skies on 23, 24, 27, and 29, with shallow to moderate fog likely during the morning hours for the next 06 days. A 5-6°C drop in minimum temperatures is expected over the next two days, followed by a rise thereafter. Consequently, minimum temperatures are likely to be normal (-1.5°C to 1.5°C) during the next two days, above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) on 27 & 29. (ANI)