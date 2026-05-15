Unseasonal rain and dust storms in Ajmer, Rajasthan, damaged harvested crops at Kishangarh Mandi. Farmers expressed distress over heavy financial losses, blaming the mandi's poor infrastructure and lack of protective sheds for their produce.

Farmers in Rajasthan's Ajmer expressed distress after unseasonal rain and strong duststorms on Thursday damaged harvested crops at Kishangarh Mandi, alleging poor infrastructure and lack of arrangements at the market yard.

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Farmers Blame Poor Mandi Infrastructure for Losses

Farmer Bhawani Singh said the sudden weather change caused heavy losses to both farmers and traders as harvested chickpea produce kept in the mandi got soaked in the rain. "Today, we have brought our chickpeas harvested crop. A dust storm had been blowing here all day, and just this evening, it began to rain. As a result, the entire harvest has been ruined, causing losses for both the traders and the farmers. The produce that had already been weighed has been soaked, and the stock that was still awaiting auction has also been drenched, leading to immense financial loss for the farmers. There is no one to listen to the farmers' plight," he told ANI.

Another farmer, Ranjit Singh, alleged that Kishangarh Mandi lacked even basic facilities, forcing farmers to wait in difficult conditions while their produce was exposed to rain. "Kishangarh Mandi's reputation is grand, but the reality is scarce and flawed. There is absolutely no proper management here. The mandi lacks even the basic provision of a shed or shelter. It has just rained here, and as a result, the entire stock of produce is getting ruined. The farmers are suffering immense losses. There are no arrangements for food or refreshments either. Farmers are lined up here, waiting endlessly," he said.

Unseasonal rain lashed several parts of Rajasthan on Thursday evening, affecting harvested crops kept in open market yards. Farmers raised concerns over mounting agricultural losses and demanded better storage and protection facilities at mandis to safeguard produce during adverse weather conditions.