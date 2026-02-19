Following Ajit Pawar's death in a Baramati plane crash, MP Supriya Sule conveyed his sons' grief. The NCP has demanded a CBI probe while allies suggest foul play and question the slow pace of the investigation, demanding answers.

Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) MP Supriya Sule on Thursday conveyed the grief of Parth Pawar and Jay Pawar following the sudden demise of their father, Ajit Pawar, in a tragic aircraft accident. "Parth and Jay are really saddened by the way Ajit dada lost his life. No one can still believe how the aircraft crashed. Jay also expressed his thoughts on it yesterday," Sule told the reporters. Ajit Pawar and four others died on the morning of January 28 after the aircraft carrying him crashed while attempting to land at the Baramati airport in Pune district.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

NCP Demands CBI Probe

Meanwhile, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of former Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar in the Baramati plane crash. Late Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra Pawar, NCP National Working President and MP Praful Patel, State President and MP Sunil Tatkare, Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif, and youth leader Parth Pawar submitted the memorandum.

'Foul Play' Suspected Amid Calls for Answers

Nationalist Congress Party (SCP), along with Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress, has raised questions over the incident, suggesting "foul play." Earlier, Supriya Sule expressed concern over questions suggesting "foul play" in Ajit Pawar's death, and said she expects the Civil Aviation Ministry to provide clarifications. "Ajit Pawar was Rohit Pawar's uncle. Rohit Pawar, along with several others, has concerns and uneasiness regarding this matter. Amol Mitkari has also raised questions. Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress have fully supported us. They have said that this issue should be discussed in Parliament and even met the Speaker in this regard. There are many questions in the minds of the people, and they deserve answers," Sule said.

Rohit Pawar Slams Slow Investigation

Rohit Pawar slammed the slow pace of the probe into the plane crash, questioning if the delay was intended to protect private interests. "20 days have passed since the unfortunate accident, yet the investigation hasn't gained any momentum. Is the delay solely to allow the VSR company to destroy evidence or does the company have someone's protection? This question has arisen in the minds of common citizens. The information emerging today about the black box being damaged makes it seem like the possibility I predicted five days ago is turning out to be true. Be that as it may, we will not rest until we get answers whether it was an accident or a murder in the case of Dada!" Rohit Pawar said. (ANI)