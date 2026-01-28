Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, 66, died in a plane crash in Baramati. Goa CM Pramod Sawant mourned his 'close friend', calling him a visionary. Bihar Dy CM Samrat Choudhary also expressed grief over the 'irreparable loss'.

Leaders Condole Ajit Pawar's Demise

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday condoled the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, describing him as a close friend and a visionary leader who made significant contributions to the state.

Speaking to the reporters here, CM Sawant said, "Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was a very close friend of mine. I express my condolences on behalf of the Goa government and the people of Goa. We have lost a visionary leader who made a significant contribution to Maharashtra. I have lost a close friend. He had made immense contributions and worked tirelessly for Maharashtra for many years."

Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also expressed grief over Pawar's demise, saying, "It is unfortunate that Ajit Pawar is no longer among us. This is an irreparable loss for the entire Maharashtra, for the entire country."

Fatal Plane Crash in Baramati

Ajit Pawar, 66, died this morning after the aircraft carrying him crashed while attempting to land at Baramati airport in Pune district. The plane crash-landed near the runway threshold, killing all five people on board the chartered plane. Among the deceased were his personal security officer, a flight attendant and two pilots. The crash occurred around 8.48 am, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau have dispatched probe teams to the crash site to investigate. Pawar was on his way to Baramati to campaign for the Zilla Panchayat elections.

State Mourning and Final Tributes

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputy, Eknath Shinde, met Sunetra Pawar, the wife of the late Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar, in Baramati and paid their respects. Governor Acharya Devvrat was also present. The leaders reached the Vidya Pratishthan to pay their last respects to Pawar.

According to the Maharashtra General Administration Department (Protocol), the last rites of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will be performed with full state honours.

Kiran, Trustee of Vidya Pratishthan, said that Pawar's last rites will be conducted tomorrow at 11 am. "The mortal remains of Ajit Pawar will be kept at Vidya Pratishthan ground for the public to pay their last respects today. The last rites will be conducted tomorrow at 11 am," Kiran told ANI.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minsiter Devendra Fadnavis announced a state holiday and three days of mourning following the demise of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. During the three-day mourning period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings across Maharashtra where it is regularly hoisted. No government entertainment programmes will be organised during this period. All state government offices across Maharashtra will remain closed on Wednesday, January 28.

A Glimpse into His Career

Ajit Pawar was the longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra non-consecutively. He served in the position for six terms within various governments.

He had worked as deputy chief minister in the cabinets of Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde. He is survived by his wife, Sunetra Pawar and two sons, Jay and Parth Pawar.

