AAP Demands Probe into Aircraft's Safety

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Media Incharge Anurag Dhanda on Wednesday raised serious questions about the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and the aircraft involved, demanding a thorough investigation into the incident. Dhandha questioned the safety clearances of the aircraft and the decision to allow a VIP to travel in a plane with an alleged "past crash history."

Speaking to ANI, Dhanda said, "Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash, and several other people were also on board. Many questions are being raised about this accident. Several journalists are questioning why he was travelling in a plane that had crashed two or three years ago. Why was a VIP being allowed to travel in a previously crashed plane? There are various discussions among people regarding why this particular plane was assigned to him."

Calling for the incident to be investigated thoroughly, Dhanda said, "Questions are being raised, and many journalists are asking on social media and elsewhere why a previously crashed plane was used for VIP duty? Who was behind assigning this duty and approving it? All these matters should be investigated very seriously."

Congress Echoes Concerns, Demands Inquiry

Echoing similar concerns, senior Congress leader Arif Naseem Khan expressed grief over Pawar's sudden death and demanded a detailed inquiry into the increasing number of aviation accidents. Speaking from Mumbai, Khan said, "Ajit Dada was a very good leader, a hardworking leader, and a man of his word. We have taken the oath of office together in the Maharashtra cabinet five times and worked together in the cabinet. I remember that when I proposed the reservation for Marathas and the backward sections of the Muslim community, Ajit Dada Pawar was the first to support it in the cabinet."

Recalling Pawar's political approach, Khan added, "He was a leader who practised secular politics, and even after joining the NDA, he maintained his own ideology. On behalf of myself and the Congress party, I offer my condolences."

Raising safety concerns, he said, "Given the increasing number of plane and helicopter accidents in Maharashtra and across the country, I demand a thorough investigation into this incident. There have been several complaints and reports regarding the Chief Minister's helicopter and plane as well."

"I don't want any politics to be played on this issue, but the lives of our leaders are being lost in this manner. Why are these plane crash incidents increasing? What is the reason? There should be an investigation, and steps should be taken to prevent such incidents from happening again," he added.

Leaders Express Grief Over Tragic Loss

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Sachin Ahir also reacted to Pawar's sudden death, saying from Baramati, "We are completely numb, unable to believe how this could have happened. Just yesterday, Dada was with us. He lived a very challenging life. As a party worker, I had the opportunity to work as a Minister of State in his cabinet. Such a personality is no longer among us, and it's a great loss. Not just for the state and the country, but for everyone. Uddhav ji will also come tomorrow."

Maharashtra Minister Pankaja Munde also expressed grief over the loss, stating, "It is a matter of great sorrow and grief. Ajit Dada was such an active, disciplined, and efficient leader and minister that much more good work for Maharashtra could have been accomplished through him, and his sudden death is deeply painful. I understand the grief of his family because we have gone through a similar experience, and it will take time to absorb this shock."

Details of the Baramati Plane Crash

Ajit Pawar, 66, died this morning after the aircraft carrying him crashed while attempting to land at Baramati airport in Pune district. The plane crash-landed near the runway threshold, killing all five people on board the chartered plane. Among the deceased were his personal security officer, a flight attendant and two pilots. The crash occurred around 8.48 am, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau have dispatched probe teams to the site of the mishap to investigate. Pawar was on his way to Baramati from Mumbai to campaign for the Zilla Panchayat elections.