Deputy CM Ajit Pawar reacted to Narayan Rane's retirement news, stating he is unaware but will ask the BJP MP. He also justified contesting Pune civic polls separately, citing poor performance by local leadership despite state and central funds.

Pawar on Narayan Rane's retirement speculation

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said he was unaware of the reasons behind Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Narayan Rane's reported decision to retire from active politics, while hailing the veteran leader's long and varied political career.

Speaking to the media in Raigad on Monday, Ajit Pawar highlighted Narayan Rane's decades-long presence in Maharashtra politics and the key positions he has held over the years. "Narayan Rane has been active in Maharashtra's politics for a long time. He has held several ministerial positions. He became an MP as well as a Union Minister. I do not know anything about this (his retirement)," Pawar said.

The Deputy Chief Minister further stated that he would seek clarity directly from Rane whenever they meet. "...But whenever I meet him, I will ask him as to why he made such a decision. He knows that the public has elected him as an MP for 5 years, and it has been only 1.5 years now," he added. Ajit Pawar's remarks came a day after senior BJP leader Narayan Rane hinted at stepping away from active politics, triggering speculation across political circles in Maharashtra.

Justifies decision to contest PMC polls separately

Meanwhile, earlier on Monday, the Deputy Chief Minister also justified his decision to contest the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections separately, despite being part of the Mahayuti alliance at the state level. Ajit Pawar raised concerns over the functioning of local bodies and the impact of prolonged leadership on civic administration.

Local leadership's performance questioned

Ajit Pawar, who is part of the Mahayuti alliance but has decided to fight the PMC elections along with Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP), said that both the Central and State governments are allocating ''ample" funds for development projects across Maharashtra. However, he said the desired results are not being achieved at the local level due to shortcomings in implementation. "Both the Central and State governments are providing ample funds for development works across every corner of Maharashtra. No development scheme is being kept pending by either the Centre or the State. But the question is, what has been the condition of the municipal corporations that have remained under the same leadership for the past several years?" Ajit Pawar said.

"There is no fault of the Central or State governments in this. The real question is about the performance of the local leadership," he added.

Flags persistent civic issues in Pune

Ajit Pawar also flagged persistent civic issues in Pune, including traffic congestion, water management challenges and the lack of adequate civic amenities. He blamed the Pune Municipal Corporation for failing to address these problems effectively. (ANI)