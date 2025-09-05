A video has gone viral on social media, showing Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar purportedly in a heated exchange with a woman Indian Police Service (IPS) officer who was taking action against illegal excavation of soil in Solapur.

A video has gone viral on social media showing Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a fiery exchange with a woman IPS officer who was cracking down on illegal soil excavation in Solapur. The two-minute clip purportedly captures Pawar on a call with Anjana Krishna, a recently appointed sub-divisional police officer from Kerala, who was in Kurdu village on August 31 to act against unlawful digging of murrum soil meant for road construction.

In the footage, Pawar is heard introducing himself with an assertion of authority, “Suno, mai deputy chief minister bol raha hu aur aapko aadesh deta hu ki vo rokwao.” Unfazed, Krishna questioned the authenticity of the caller’s identity and asked him to dial her official number. Pawar, seemingly irked, warned her, "Mai tere upar action lunga."

The exchange intensified when the Deputy CM, attempting to prove his identity, said, "Tujhe mujhe dekhna hai na. Tera number de do ya WhatsApp call karo. Mera chehra toh aapko samajh me aaega na." He then added, "Itna aapko daring hua hai kya." Moments later, Pawar reportedly made a video call and pressed her to halt the operation.

The incident has triggered a political uproar, with many questioning the Deputy CM’s interference in an official police action. Defending Pawar, NCP’s Maharashtra unit chief and MP Sunil Tatkare dismissed the controversy as a deliberate leak. "Ajit Dada may have chided the IPS officer to placate party workers. He didn't mean to stop the action completely," Tatkare said, adding that Pawar was known for his bluntness but never supported illegal activities. "He perhaps meant to stop the action briefly just to defuse the situation," he argued.