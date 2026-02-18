Ajit Pawar's son Jay demands a transparent probe into the fatal plane crash, questioning VSR's aircraft maintenance. NCP (SP) leaders Supriya Sule and Rohit Pawar also raised concerns of 'foul play' and a slow investigation into the incident.

Jay Pawar called for a transparent and thorough investigation on Wednesday into the plane crash that claimed the life of his father, former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, in Maharashtra's Baramati on January 28. In an Instagram story posted on February 18, Jay Pawar questioned the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident, demanded accountability and also called for VSR. "Black boxes are not easily destroyed in a plane crash; The people of Maharashtra have the right to know the complete, transparent and undisputed truth of this heart-wrenching tragedy. VSR should be banned from flying immediately, and a thorough and fair investigation into possible serious malpractices in the maintenance of their aircraft should be conducted," he wrote. He also shared an emotional message, saying, "Miss you Dad."

Concerns of 'Foul Play' Raised by NCP(SP) Leaders

On Tuesday, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule expressed concern over questions suggesting "foul play" in the death of former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash, and said she expects the Civil Aviation Ministry to provide clarifications.

Addressing a press conference, Sule said that Rohit Pawar and others have raised questions and demanded a discussion in Parliament regarding the crash-landing of Ajit Pawar's aircraft. "Ajit Pawar was Rohit Pawar's uncle. Rohit Pawar, along with several others, has concerns and uneasiness regarding this matter. Amol Mitkari has also raised questions. Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress have fully supported us. They have said that this issue should be discussed in Parliament and even met the Speaker in this regard. There are many questions in the minds of the people, and they deserve answers," Sule said.

"I only want to say that what has happened should not happen to anyone else. I expect the Civil Aviation Ministry to hold a press conference and provide answers to at least some of these questions," she added.

Probe Pace and Black Box Integrity Questioned

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar also slammed the slow pace of the probe into the plane crash that killed former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, questioning if the delay was intended to protect private interests.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on X said, "The value of Ajit dada has been understood by ordinary citizens but it still doesn't seem to have dawned on the investigative agencies. 20 days have passed since the unfortunate accident yet the investigation hasn't gained any momentum. Is the delay solely to allow the VSR company to destroy evidence or does the company have someone's protection? This question has arisen in the minds of common citizens. The information emerging today about the black box being damaged makes it seem like the possibility I predicted five days ago is turning out to be true. Be that as it may, we will not rest until we get answers whether it was an accident or a murder in the case of Dada!" He also said that he will conduct a press conference in the next 2 days.

Along with the tweet, Rohit Pawar claimed that the black box is damaged. However, there is still no official response from the DGCA or AAIB regarding his claim. On Rohit Pawar's claim, ANI spoke with experts, but according to them, the black box is designed to withstand extreme conditions such as high temperatures, impacts, and water immersion. This ensures that the stored data is not lost in the event of an accident.

Ajit Pawar and four others died on the morning of January 28 after the aircraft carrying him crashed while attempting to land at the Baramati airport in Pune district.