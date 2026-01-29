Officials have recovered the voice and flight data recorders from the plane crash site that killed Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar. Pune police have filed an ADR. Funeral preparations are underway for the NCP leader in Baramati.

Officials probing the plane crash that claimed the life of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and five others have recovered the voice recorder and flight data recorder from the accident spot. The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) confirmed that the equipment has been recovered from the site. Earlier today, officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and forensic teams reached the crash site.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Police File Accidental Death Report

The Pune Rural Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) at the Baramati Taluka Police Station in connection with the crash and have initiated further investigation. "Pune Rural Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) at Baramati Taluka Police Station in connection with the air crash in which Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar lost his life. Further investigation initiated," a police official from Pune police said.

Funeral and Final Tributes

Funeral preparations are underway at the Vidya Pratishthan ground in Baramati for the Nationalist Congress leader who lost his life in a plane crash on January 28.

Supporters of NCP chief and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar gathered outside Ahilyabai Holkar Government Medical College to pay their final respects as his mortal remains were taken out.

Funeral Procession Details

The funeral procession for Maharashtra's longest-serving Deputy CM (non-consecutively) will start from the Vidya Pratishthan campus (Gadima) at 9 AM, pass through the city for people to pay their respects to Pawar, and culminate at the Vidya Pratishthan Ground for the funeral, scheduled for 11 AM.

The mortal remains of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will be carried in a decorated rath for his 'Antim Yatra' today. The chariot is adorned with flowers and features Pawar's image and a board reading "Swargiya Ajitdada Pawar amar rahein" (Long live Ajit Dada Pawar).

Ajit 'Dada' Pawar died on Wednesday in a plane crash at Baramati airport, leaving behind a long career of ups and downs in politics. He was headed to Baramati to attend a public rally for the Zilla Parishad Elections. (ANI)