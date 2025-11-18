Badruddin Ajmal's AIUDF is exploring an alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM for the 2026 Assam assembly polls, inspired by AIMIM's performance in Bihar. The party aims to contest 35 seats and is also open to joining with UPPL.

AIUDF Eyes Alliance with AIMIM for Assam Polls

Following the Bihar election results, Badruddin Ajmal-led All Assam United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has been showing a keen interest in forging an alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM in Assam ahead of the assembly polls in the state.

AIUDF MLA Mazibur Rahman told ANI that the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM has shown a good performance in the Bihar election, and if Owaisi expresses interest, then AIUDF is ready to forge an alliance with AIMIM in Assam. "Today, an executive meeting of AIUDF was held in Guwahati in the presence of party Chief Badruddin Ajmal. We have decided to contest 35 seats in the upcoming assembly polls in Assam in 2026. We are very hopeful that this time AIUDF will win at least 25 seats and will show better performance compared to Congress," Mazibur Rahman said.

He further stated that if UPPL, led by Pramod Boro, exits the NDA and wishes to do so, then AIUDF can also form an alliance with UPPL to oust the BJP from power. Criticising the Congress party, the AIUDF MLA said that, actually, Congress doesn't want to form a government in Assam in 2026; they are talking about 2031.

Meanwhile, the AIUDF party held a district and block-level review meeting in Guwahati on Monday. AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal, along with the party's MLAs and leadership, was also present at the meeting.

Bihar Election Outcome and Reactions

In the recently concluded Bihar polls, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) secured five seats.

Owaisi on Seemanchal Victory and Bihar Mandate

Speaking to ANI, Owaisi said, "I want to thank the people of Seemanchal from the bottom of my heart for making our five candidates win again... We started this fight for Seemanchal 11 years ago, and we are still fighting for justice for Seemanchal."

Extending greetings beyond Bihar, he added, "I want to congratulate Naveen Yadav for winning the Jubilee Hills by-elections and also thank CM Revanth Reddy, who congratulated me for today's victory in Bihar." On the overall mandate, he said, "I was expecting NDA to win big, but not as big as 200... Whatever it is, it is the verdict of the people of Bihar, and we have to accept it wholeheartedly. I congratulate Nitish Kumar as well, and if he really wants to focus on developing Seemanchal, we will have constructive cooperation."

Final Bihar Assembly Poll Results

The NDA got another term in Bihar, winning 202 seats, a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House. This is the second time the NDA has crossed the 200-mark in the assembly polls. In the 2010 polls, it had won 206 seats.

In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats. In Mahagathbandhan, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 25 seats, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML)(L) - two, Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) - one and Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) one seat. (ANI)