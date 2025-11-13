Association of Indian Universities (AIU) has suspended Al-Falah University, Faridabad, for lack of good standing. The university’s website is taken down, and it must remove AIU logos immediately.

New Delhi: The Association of Indian Universities (AIU) has officially revoked the membership of Al-Falah University, Faridabad, citing that the institution does not meet the required standards of “good standing.” According to the AIU, only universities that adhere to its rules and maintain academic integrity are allowed to retain membership. The move comes amid mounting controversies surrounding the Faridabad-based private university, which has been under scrutiny for issues relating to accreditation, governance, and connections to recent criminal investigations. Following the suspension, the university has been instructed to remove the AIU logo from all official communications and its website immediately.

AIU Statement And Action

In an official notification, the AIU stated: “As per the Bye-laws of the Association of Indian Universities, all member institutions are expected to remain in good standing. Media reports indicate that Al-Falah University, Faridabad, Haryana, no longer meets these criteria. Consequently, its membership with AIU stands suspended with immediate effect.”

The association also emphasised that Al-Falah University is no longer authorised to use the AIU name or logo in any of its activities, and the logo must be removed from its website without delay. Following this order, the university’s official website, which was operational until late afternoon, has now been taken offline.

NAAC Show Cause Notice Adds To Pressure

The suspension by AIU comes shortly after the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) issued a show cause notice to the university, highlighting discrepancies in accreditation claims. NAAC stated that Al-Falah University had neither voluntarily applied for Cycle-1 accreditation nor been accredited as claimed on its website. The notice added to growing concerns regarding transparency and regulatory compliance at the institution.

Al-Falah University, an initiative of the Al-Falah Charitable Trust, houses three colleges on its campus:

Al-Falah School of Engineering and Technology (est. 1997, Graded A by NAAC)

Brown Hill College of Engineering and Technology (est. 2008)

Al-Falah School of Education and Training (est. 2006, Graded A by NAAC)

Scrutiny Over Alleged Criminal Links

The university entered the national spotlight following the identification of two faculty members, Dr. Umar un Nabi and Dr. Muzammil Shakeel, as alleged masterminds behind the deadly car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort, which killed 12 people and injured several others.

As part of the investigation, the Faridabad Police have questioned at least 52 individuals, including students and faculty of the university. Authorities have also interrogated colleagues closely associated with Dr. Muzammil Shakeel and the principal of the university’s medical college to gain further insights into possible institutional involvement or negligence.