    Dubai to get 'world's largest' International Airport; 5 things you should know about it

    First Published Apr 29, 2024, 1:30 PM IST

    Dubai, known as Venice of the Gulf, will soon have the world's largest airport, its leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has announced. The government has approved the designs for the new passenger terminal at the Al Maktoum International Airport, which will cost nearly $35 billion

    article_image1

    Dubai is currently working on a new terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport, intending to make it the world's biggest. The emirate's ruler has stated that all activities at Dubai International Airport would be transferred to Al Maktoum International Airport in the coming years.

    Taking to X (Formerly known as Twitter), UAE PM HH Sheikh Mohammad said, “Today, we approved the designs for the new passenger terminals at Al Maktoum International Airport, and commencing construction of the building at a cost of AED 128 billion as part of Dubai Aviation Corporation's strategy.”

    article_image2

    1. How many passengers can it accomodate?
    Al Maktoum International Airport will boast the world's largest capacity, capable of handling up to 260 million passengers annually.

    2. What will it be its size?
    It will be five times larger than the current Dubai International Airport. The total area announced for the new multi-billion-dollar project is 70 square kilometres, with an annual cargo capacity of 12 million tonnes.

    3. How many aircrafts can it accomodate?
    The airport will have 400 airplane gates to ensure seamless operations.

    4. How will it manage so much traffic?
    It will have five parallel runways to better handle air traffic.

    5. Cost and other details
    The project will bring new aviation technology, resulting in a substantial progress in the aviation industry. The cost of the new terminal will be nearly 128 billion AED ($34.85 billion).

    article_image3

    The first phase, which can accommodate 150 million passengers each year, will be finished within ten years.

    The ruler stated that they are creating a whole city "around the airport in Dubai South" that would host the world's biggest enterprises in the logistics and air transport sectors, as well as housing for a million people.

    He said, "We are constructing a new project for future generations, assuring sustained and stable development for our children and their offspring in turn. Dubai will become the world's airport, port, urban hub, and new global center."

     

