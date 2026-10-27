Air Marshal Vikram Gaur has made history as the first IAF officer appointed as Additional Secretary in the Department of Military Affairs. An experienced fighter pilot, he brings extensive operational expertise to this key defense ministry role.

Historic Appointment in Defense Ministry

Air Marshal Vikram Gaur has been appointed Additional Secretary in the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) under the Ministry of Defence, becoming the first-ever Indian Air Force (IAF) officer to hold the position.

Career Background and Expertise

Operational Experience

An ace fighter pilot, Gaur has held several important positions during his career, including Joint Secretary (Air and Staff Duties) and Air Officer Commanding of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. He has over 3,200 hours of flying experience on different fighter aircraft, including the Su-30MK (ANI)