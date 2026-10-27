Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has called for a public impeachment of CEC Gyanesh Kumar on October 30, followed by an INDIA bloc protest rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on November 1 amid ongoing disputes over electoral roll revisions.

Opposition Plans Impeachment Against Election Commissioner

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): Congress president and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday called INDIA bloc leaders for a public impeachment program agaisnt Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar at his residence in Delhi on October 30. The Congress had also planned a public impeachment-style proceeding against the CEC, followed by a 'Dilli Chalo' march and a public gathering at Ramlila Maidan on November 1. "I request you to kindly assemble on 30 October 2026 at 3.30 pm at 10 Rajaj Marg, in connection with the public impeachment of the CEC. Kindly make it convenient to attend," the letter read.

The Opposition INDIA bloc has been protesting against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demanding the resignation or removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral irregularities and concerns about voter deletions for months. The protests have also seen police action, with more than 100 demonstrators detained amid heightened security in Central Delhi. Congress and its allies have maintained that their agitation will continue until accountability is established within the Election Commission of India.

Details Regarding November 1 Rally

Meanwhile, Delhi Police had issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the law and order perspective for the Congress rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1, subject to prior permission from the land-owning authority and compliance with several conditions, including the rally's conclusion by 5 pm and a ban on overnight stays at the venue. The rally is scheduled to be held from 10 am to 5 pm on November 1. The police have also asked the organisers to provide sufficient water tankers and toilet blocks, with separate facilities for female participants.

"Adequate volunteers must be deployed at the venue, wearing identical clothing or common badges to ensure their identification and facilitate the smooth conduct of the rally." The organisers have been directed to ensure that the rally concludes by 5 pm on November 1, following which the dispersal of participants must begin. "The event cannot be extended under any circumstances, and overnight stays by participants at Ramlila Maidan before or after the rally have been prohibited."

Security and Procedural Compliance

Further, no march will be permitted towards any location other than Ramlila Maidan. The police have also sought the list of invitees and volunteers, a minute-to-minute programme of the rally, and details of the number of buses along with their registration numbers. (ANI)