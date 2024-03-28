Air India terminates pilot who was found drunk after overseas flight, to lodge FIR

Air India terminated a pilot's services after a positive alcohol test post an international flight and plans to file a criminal complaint. The airline enforces pre-flight alcohol tests for domestic flights and post-flight tests for international flights.

Air India has terminated the services of a pilot who tested positive for alcohol consumption after operating an international flight back to India. Additionally, the Tata group airline is pursuing legal action and planning to file an FIR against the captain who operated a Phuket-Delhi flight last week and was found to have consumed alcohol based on a breathalyzer test upon arrival.

"We have a zero-tolerance policy towards such behaviour and have implemented strong measures. Not only have we terminated the pilot's employment, but we also intend to file a criminal complaint since operating a flight under the influence of alcohol is a serious offense. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been informed," airline sources stated.

The pilot in question was conducting a training flight for a new captain. While pre-flight breathalyser tests are mandatory for pilots and cabin crew on domestic flights (as alcohol is neither available nor served on such flights within India), post-flight tests are conducted for flight crew operating international flights where alcohol is available.

During the first half of 2023, 33 pilots and 97 cabin crew members failed their breathalyser tests. According to regulations, failing a breathalyser test for the first time results in a three-month suspension of the license. A second offense leads to a three-year suspension, and a third offense results in license revocation.

The airline has also been in the DGCA's crosshairs recently over for breaching regulations concerning pilot rest periods. Following an audit conducted in January to assess compliance with Flight Duty Time Limit (FDTL) regulations, the civil aviation regulator imposed a fine of Rs 80 lakh on Air India Limited.

According to the DGCA, auditors discovered instances where Air India operated flights with both crew members aged over 60 years, which violates the Aircraft Rules, 1937. Additionally, the regulator found that the airline failed to provide adequate weekly rest to pilots before and after ultra-long-range flights, as well as during layovers. Furthermore, discrepancies were found in training records and duty schedules.

Air India was issued a show cause notice on March 1st to respond to these violations. The fine was levied after the airline's initial response to a previous notice was deemed unsatisfactory. Previously, Air India pilots had raised concerns about the airline compelling them to operate flights beyond their designated duty hours.

