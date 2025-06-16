A team of 36 DNA experts at the Gujarat Forensic Science Laboratory, in collaboration with the National Forensic Science University, is working to match DNA profiles and facilitate the handover of remains to families.

Ahmedabad: A missing filmmaker from Gujarat is feared dead in the Air India plane crash after his mobile phone was located 700 metres away from the crash site. The family of Mahesh Kalawadia aka Mahesh Jirawal, who directs music album, have submitted DNA samples for identification. According to his wife, Mahesh had called her minutes before the plane crash. The phone was switched off after the crash.

“My husband called me at 1:14 pm to tell me his meeting was over and that he was on his way home. However, when he did not return, I called up on his phone but it was switched off. The last location of his mobile phone showed he was 700 metre away from the crash site. We have submitted DNA samples to check if he was one of those killed on the ground due to the crash," Hetal told reporters.

DNA samples critical for identification

Director of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), HP Sanghvi, on Saturday on Saturday emphasized the critical need for DNA examination to identify the victims of the tragic Air India flight crash bound for London, citing that the extreme heat from the blaze that erupted after the crash had made the traditional method of identification ineffective.

He noted that a team of 36 DNA experts at the Gujarat Forensic Science Laboratory, in collaboration with the National Forensic Science University, is working around the clock to match profiles and facilitate the handover of remains to families. "Doctors and the police agencies are in the process of handing over the dead body of the deceased person to their relatives... This process is the utmost priority and the whole team of 36 DNA experts at the Gujarat Forensic Science lab is there for this task. Also, a similar exercise has been going on at the National Forensic Science University. They also say their experts are working on that, and we are working in collaboration with the coordination in the institute," Sanghvi stated.