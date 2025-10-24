A language clash aboard Air India flight from Kolkata to Mumbai went viral after content creator Mahi Khan was threatened for refusing to speak Marathi. The incident sparked online debate on cultural sensitivity, and passenger conduct.

Mumbai (Maharashtra): A confrontation over language choice aboard an Air India aircraft has sparked widespread discussion online. The altercation took place on October 23 during flight AI676 traveling from Kolkata to Mumbai. The incident involved content creator Mahi Khan (known online as Mahinergy), who documented the exchange on video. According to Khan's account, a fellow passenger insisted he communicate in Marathi simply because his destination was Mumbai. The footage captures the woman stating: "Yes, please do that. You are going to Mumbai, you should know Marathi." When Khan declined and requested cabin crew intervention, he reports the woman made threatening remarks in Hindi, telling him she would demonstrate what "badtameezi" (rudeness) means once they landed in Mumbai. "This isn't just about me, it's about the mindset that's growing dangerously normal. You cannot force a language. You cannot bully respect," Khan wrote.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Outrage Over Marathi Culture

One user expressed strong disapproval of the woman's threatening language, stating that Mumbai belongs to everyone and questioning her authority to issue such challenges. The commenter mentioned working alongside many respectful Maharashtrians and offered support to Khan, while demanding a public apology from Hyundai, where the woman allegedly works Another person pointed out the irony of the woman's stance, questioning why she would be employed at a Korean company if she felt so strongly about language exclusivity, suggesting she should work for a Marathi organization instead.



A third commenter tagged Hyundai India, suggesting the company should provide additional training for employees who might publicly represent the brand in ways that could damage its reputation. One response took a different perspective, arguing that visitors to Maharashtra should show respect for local culture, traditions, and language, referencing the state's historical significance.