An Air India flight from Frankfurt to Delhi made an emergency landing in Jaipur following a hijack scare. After a comprehensive security sweep by multiple agencies, the aircraft was cleared and departed for its destination.

Air India flight AI-2030, operating from Frankfurt to Delhi, departed from Jaipur International Airport for its onward destination on Wednesday afternoon after security agencies conducted a comprehensive sanitisation sweep and cleared the aircraft following a hijack scare, officials said. The aircraft was cleared for takeoff after the Aerodrome Committee evaluated the situation and concluded that the threat alert was resolved.

Hijack Scare Triggers Emergency Landing

Earlier in the day, the international flight had made an emergency landing at Jaipur Airport at approximately 09:35 IST after transmitting 'Squawk 7500'—the internationally designated transponder distress code indicating unlawful interference or a suspected hijacking.

Following the distress alert flagged through the Ahmedabad Air Traffic Control (ATC), the aircraft made a safe touchdown at Jaipur and was immediately escorted to an isolation bay. All passengers on board were deplaned under tight security protocols.

A multi-agency security sweep was subsequently initiated at the isolation bay, with teams from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), local police, and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) inspecting the aircraft, passenger luggage, and cargo holds.

Aircraft Cleared After Thorough Check

Airport authorities confirmed that routine flight movements and overall terminal operations at Jaipur International Airport remained normal and unaffected throughout the emergency response.

Following the completion of all standard operating procedures and subsequent clearance by the Aerodrome Committee, the aircraft was cleared for pushback and took off for Delhi.

The airline is yet to issue an official statement regarding the situation. (ANI)