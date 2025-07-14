The Airline Pilots’ Association of India has condemned suicide speculation following the AAIB's preliminary report on the Air India crash, calling it baseless and insensitive, and has demanded a judicial probe into the incident.

New Delhi: A day after the Airline Pilots’ Association of India raised concerns over the preliminary findings of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) regarding the Air India 171 crash, the Indian Commercial Pilots’ Association (ICPA) on Sunday strongly criticised the "reckless and unfounded insinuation" that one of the pilots may have committed suicide.

The preliminary report by the AAIB, released on Saturday, suggested that both engine fuel control switches of the Boeing 787 aircraft moved from “run” to “cut-off” just three seconds after take-off, resulting in the engines shutting down. The report cited cockpit voice recordings where one pilot is heard asking the other, “Why did you cut off (the fuel supply)?” The other responded that he did not.

Union defends crew’s actions, calls for restraint

Following the report, speculation emerged, particularly on social media and among some aviation experts, that one of the pilots may have deliberately cut the fuel supply, contributing to the crash that killed all 270 people onboard in Ahmedabad on June 12.

In response, the ICPA issued a firm statement defending the professionalism and conduct of the flight crew.

“The pilots of AI 171 acted in accordance with their training and responsibilities under extremely challenging conditions,” the union said. “They should not be vilified based on conjecture and incomplete information.”

Concerns over past mechanical warning ignored

The union pointed to a 2018 bulletin issued by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), warning of a mechanical fault that could cause the fuel control switches to cut off fuel to engines without pilot input. While not mandatory, the bulletin recommended inspections that Air India reportedly did not carry out.

‘Pilot suicide’ claim termed unethical and unverified

The ICPA emphasised that invoking suicide theories without verified evidence is highly damaging.

“Let us be unequivocally clear: there is absolutely no basis for such a claim at this stage,” it said.

“Pilots undergo rigorous psychological screening and professional training and operate under the highest safety and mental fitness standards. To casually suggest pilot suicide is a gross violation of ethical reporting and deeply disrespectful to the families affected.”

Final report awaited; union urges respect for process

The ICPA urged the public and the media to avoid speculation and allow the official investigation process to proceed without interference.

“Until the final report is released, such grave assumptions are unacceptable. We call upon the media and commentators to act with restraint, empathy, and respect for due process,” the union said.