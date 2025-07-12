NTSB officials, along with technical experts from Boeing, engine manufacturers GE, and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), arrived at the site three days after the crash to assist AAIB, states the preliminary report into the Air India crash.

Ahmedabad Air India crash: The preliminary report released by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has revealed that the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) of the United States played a crucial role in decoding the black box data. On June 12, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner Air India flight bound for London Gatwick lost both engines mid-air and crashed into a residential building near BJ Medical College. The report had found engine fuel cutoff as a possible reason for the crash, although investigation is still underway.

The NTSB was officially informed about the crash, as required by international aviation rules, since the plane was made in the US. NTSB officials, along with technical experts from Boeing, engine manufacturers GE, and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), arrived at the site three days after the crash to assist AAIB. However, the two Enhanced Airborne Flight Recorders (EAFR) were heavily damaged.

Golden Chassis brought from US

The NTSB team sent a matching black box unit called a ‘Golden Chassis’ and special download cables to India, which arrived on June 23. The golden chassis helps to safely extract the memory module and download its contents. This process is standard in crash investigations when black boxes are physically damaged but the internal memory remains intact. The next day, investigators at AAIB’s new lab in New Delhi successfully downloaded data, which contained about 49 hours of flight data and two hours of cockpit voice recordings. This was how the preliminary report contained the entire sequence of the crash flight, including the conversation between the two pilots.

Following the release of the report, Air India stated that it continues to fully cooperate with the AAIB and other authorities. "We continue to mourn the loss and are fully committed to providing support during this difficult time. Air India is working closely with stakeholders, including regulators. We continue to fully cooperate with the AAIB and other authorities as their investigation progresses," Air India stated in a post on X.

However, citing the active nature of the probe, the airline declined to comment on any specific findings. "Given the active nature of the investigation, we are unable to comment on specific details and refer all such enquiries to the AAIB," the statement added.



No immediate action against Air India, Boeing

The investigation is ongoing, with detailed analysis of the voice and flight data currently underway. Fuel samples collected from the aircraft and refueling sources have been tested and found satisfactory. Investigators are focusing on the possibility of a mechanical or electrical failure, including the uncommanded activation of the fuel cutoff switches. Statements from witnesses and the lone surviving passenger are being reviewed alongside post-mortem reports to support the technical findings. At this stage, no immediate safety recommendations have been issued for other aircraft or operators.