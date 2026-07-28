The AAIB told the Supreme Court its probe into the Air India Flight AI-171 crash near Ahmedabad follows international protocols, with foreign experts involved. It countered pleas for a court-monitored probe, assuring a final report by October.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that its investigation into the June 12, 2025 Air India Flight AI-171 crash near Ahmedabad, which claimed 260 lives, is not an "in-house" exercise confined to officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), but is being conducted in accordance with international aviation protocols with the participation of accredited representatives and experts from other countries.

Petitioners Raise Concerns Over Probe

The submission was made before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during the hearing of petitions filed by the Federation of Indian Pilots and the father of deceased pilot Captain Sumit Sabharwal, seeking a court-monitored probe into the crash while raising concerns over the manner in which the investigation is being conducted. Appearing for the Federation of Indian Pilots, Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan submitted that simulation exercises should form an integral part of the investigation. He informed the Court that a United States-based law firm representing victims of the crash had also suggested that simulations be conducted, particularly as the accident involved victims from the United States.

AAIB Assures Probe Follows Global Protocols

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for Captain Sabharwal's father, questioned the pace and nature of the investigation. He argued that there had been considerable delay in completing the probe and contended that the investigation was being carried out only by DGCA officials. Countering the submissions, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the AAIB, said the allegation was incorrect. He submitted that the investigation is being conducted in accordance with the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules and applicable international treaties to which India is a party. Mehta told the Court that accredited representatives and experts from countries whose nationals were among the victims were participating in the investigation, as mandated under international protocol.

Responding to Bhushan's criticism of the investigation, Mehta remarked that the petitioner appeared to have an "unnecessary bias towards every Indian authority." The AAIB further informed the Court that the investigation also involves simulations and technical analysis to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the crash and ascertain its cause. Mehta assured the Bench that the final investigation report would be placed before the Court in a sealed cover by October this year. Explaining why the timeline had been extended despite an earlier assurance that the report would be ready by January, Mehta submitted that several aircraft components had to be sent abroad for specialised forensic and technical examination before being returned to India, making the investigation a time-consuming exercise.

Court Awaits Final Report

After hearing the submissions, the Bench took note of the assurance given by the AAIB and recorded that the final investigation report would be filed before the Court by October. The Court has posted the matter for next hearing on October 12.

Background of the Petitions

Earlier, the petitions sought a court-monitored investigation into the AI-171 crash, alleging deficiencies in the ongoing probe. At earlier hearings, the petitioners had questioned the independence of the investigation, raised objections to the AAIB's preliminary report and sought preservation and examination of all relevant evidence. The Supreme Court had earlier sought the Centre's response and a status report on the investigation before considering the prayers seeking judicial intervention in the matter. (ANI)