New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Tuesday, October 7 assured the public that the investigation into the Air India plane crash that claimed 260 lives on June 12 is being conducted transparently. Addressing concerns about the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) probe, the minister emphasized that there is no manipulation or foul play involved. He stated that the process is thorough and follows established rules, and urged everyone to wait for the final AAIB report to understand the exact circumstances of the crash. He made these remarks while attending a book launch event in New Delhi. The AAIB has faced faced criticism from multiple quarters, including the Supreme Court and Pilots association.

The Airline Pilots’ Association of India (ALPA India) argued that the preliminary report was rushed and conducted under pressure, and they sought to be included in the probe, which was denied due to regulatory rules. The Supreme Court cautioned against attributing the accident solely to pilot error, emphasizing the need for a thorough and impartial investigation. In addition, the father of one of the deceased pilots raised concerns about possible bias in how the inquiry is being handled.

'Wait for Final Report'

Reiterating his confidence in the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), Rammohan Naidu said there was no foul play. Earlier, he had described the agency as “unbiased” and committed to a thorough, rule-based investigation. The minister stressed that the findings will reflect facts, warning against speculation by both Indian and international media, which he said sometimes promote their own viewpoints. Rammohan Naidu had also stated that no conclusions should be drawn until the final AAIB report is released, particularly in light of reports suggesting pilot error. Naidu underlined the importance of responsible reporting and reiterated the AAIB’s call to media outlets, including those abroad, to respect the formal investigation process. It is unclear when the final report will be released.