Since 2023, Boeing whistleblowers have come forward with allegations of fraud within the company. Two whistleblowers died under mysterious circumstances, and the allegations remain under investigation.

Ahmedabad: The Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crash over a medical college hostel in Ahmedabad after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport en route to London Gatwick Airport has raised old allegations against Boeing. Years ago, whistleblowers within Boeing claimed that the company's operations were not conducted properly and required strict scrutiny. However, many of those who raised these allegations died under mysterious circumstances. With another air disaster, these old allegations are being discussed again.

Within 14 months of starting Boeing aircraft service, Air India reported 136 minor defects in its Dreamliner aircraft. The Aviation Ministry itself stated in Parliament that Air India spends ₹1.43 crore per day on additional expenses to fix defects in Boeing aircraft. Between 2015 and 2024, approximately 32 serious flaws were discovered in Air India's Boeing aircraft. Two of these aircraft were involved in accidents, but passengers sustained only minor injuries, according to Hindu reports.



Boeing Whistleblowers

When allegations against Boeing were strong in the US and Europe, the phrase 'If it's Boeing, I ain't going' emerged on social media. Reports suggest that Boeing, which once held a monopoly in the sky, is now faltering. It began with individuals like Boeing engineer Sam Salehpour, John Barnett, a quality manager at Boeing's Charleston plant since 2010 with 32 years of service at Boeing, and Joshua Dean (45), a former quality auditor at Spirit Aerosystems, who pointed out flaws in Boeing's operations.

John Barnett, a Boeing whistleblower, was found dead in his vehicle on March 9, 2024, with a gunshot wound. The police concluded it was a suicide and closed the case. However, the allegations he raised against Boeing still stand. John was the quality manager at the Charleston plant since 2010, where Boeing manufactures the 787 Dreamliner, its state-of-the-art aircraft used for long-haul routes. When workplace pressure mounted, workers at the Charleston plant alleged that they deliberately installed substandard parts in the aircraft. John discovered and exposed this fraud. He revealed that due to substandard components, one in four breathing masks would not function in emergencies. Boeing denied this allegation, and further investigations into this allegation have not been conducted.

Joshua Dean, a quality auditor at Spirit Aerosystems, who informed the public about manufacturing defects at the company's Wichita, Kansas plant, was also found dead in his car. He alleged that he was fired in 2023 for reporting fraud within the company. His family revealed that he, a health-conscious individual, had been undergoing treatment for two weeks before his death. Reports later stated that Joshua Dean died due to a bacterial infection known as Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA). Joshua's allegations also remain uninvestigated.

In 2024, Sam Salehpour came forward, pointing out certain frauds used in the manufacture of Boeing 777 and 787 Dreamliner jets. He alleged that employees failed to fill gaps when joining separately manufactured parts of the fuselage, which caused more wear and tear on the aircraft, reducing the lifespan of the jets. He also pointed out that some bad practices were emerging against the workers in the company. Sam Salehpour's allegations are still under investigation by Boeing. Meanwhile, numerous defects continue to be reported in Boeing aircraft worldwide.