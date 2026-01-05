Congress MP Karti Chidambaram wrote to the Civil Aviation Minister seeking clarity on the Air India 171 crash probe. Citing new material inputs, he urged authorities to review the information and demanded transparency and accountability.

Congress MP and Member of Parliament Karti P Chidambaram has written to Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu seeking clarity on the current status of the investigation into the Air India 171 crash, which claimed over 260 lives. In his letter which he had posted on X also, Chidambaram claimed that additional information and material inputs have reportedly emerged since the preliminary findings were issued after the crash in last June, and said this material had been formally shared with his office and forwarded to the Ministry for consideration. In a post on X, Chidambaram wrote, "260 lives were lost in the Air India 171 crash. New material inputs have emerged after preliminary findings. I am now seeking clarity and accountability. Transparency cannot be optional." The ordeal faced by a nominee in accessing her late father’s funds, particularly due to HDFC Bank’s handling of the matter, has prompted me to write to the Finance Minister seeking the constitution of a Joint Parliamentary Committee to review banking practices and make them more… pic.twitter.com/Jqb7FUIcgn — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) January 5, 2026

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

MP Demands Action on New Information

Calling the tragedy "grave" and the scale of loss "significant," the MP urged the Ministry and investigating authorities to examine the new information, undertake further investigation or review where necessary, and place on record "evidence-based and supported responses." Karthi Chidambaram asked the Ministry to clarify whether any further investigation, review, or reassessment had been initiated, and whether any new committees, expert groups, or oversight mechanisms had been constituted. He also requested a "comprehensive and updated status report," arguing that transparency and accountability are essential to maintain public confidence.

Details of the Deadly Crash

The AI-171 flight that was operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick on June 12, 2025 carrying 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portugese nationals and one Canadian national, crashed near the Sardar Vallabhai Patel International Airport into a resident doctors' hospital shortly after take-off. Miraculously, only one person has survived the deadly crash, the airline authorities said, adding that the survivor was a British national of Indian origin.

A formal investigation was launched by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) into the deadly crash of Air India flight 171 that killed 241 people onboard, and at least 19 on ground after the plane crashed into the doctors' hospital. The aircraft was piloted by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a Line Training Captain with 8,200 hours of flying experience, assisted by First Officer Clive Kundar, who had logged 1,100 flying hours. (ANI)