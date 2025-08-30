Air Commodore MK Chandrasekhar, VM, VSM (Retd), IAF legend and 1962 war hero, passes away. Son Rajeev Chandrasekhar leads heartfelt tributes, while leaders across India honour his service, courage, and enduring legacy.

Bengaluru: Air Commodore Mangattil Karakkad (M.K.) Chandrasekhar, VM, VSM (Retd), a decorated officer of the Indian Air Force and father of Kerala BJP State President and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, passed away last night. He leaves behind a legacy of service, courage, and mentorship that shaped generations of air warriors.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar Pays Emotional Tribute

Air Commodore Chandrasekhar was the father of Former Union Minister and Kerala BJP State President K Rajeev Chandrasekhar. In an emotional tribute, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said:

“My father passed away today after getting back home. He lived a full life and a life that inspired many, including me. Every step of my life has been inspired by him and his love. He was an air warrior, patriot, gentleman — but most of all, a great father/guide to me and a grandfather to my children.”

Leaders Across India Pay Tribute

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said: “I offer sincerest condolences to my friend and senior party leader Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar ji on the demise of his illustrious father… May God grant him strength to bear the irreparable loss.”

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan remembered him as an embodiment of courage and excellence: “He served the nation with distinction and will be remembered for his contributions to the Air Force.”

Goa Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant shared: “I offer my heartfelt condolences to Rajeev ji and his family in this moment of grief. May God give them strength to bear this irreparable loss.”

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat called him a decorated officer who dedicated his life to service with honour and distinction.

Anil K. Antony wrote: “Deeply saddened by the demise of Air Commodore M.K. Chandrasekhar, VM, VSM (Retd). He was a native of Deshamangalam, Thrissur. Heartfelt condolences, prayers and thoughts with the grieving family, friends and well-wishers during this period of profound grief.”

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said: “Deeply saddened by the passing of Air Cmde M.K. Chandrashekhar ji, father of former Union Minister Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar ji. His dedication, vision, and contributions will always be remembered.”

S. Phangnon Konyak, Rajya Sabha MP, said: “A life devoted to the service of the Nation, he truly touched the sky with glory as an air warrior. My heartfelt condolences to Shri Rajeev and the family during this difficult time. May his noble soul find eternal rest.”

Jagadish Shettar shared: “A life devoted to service, guided by vision and integrity — his legacy will be remembered with respect and gratitude.”

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma added: “So sorry to hear about your loss, Rajeev Ji. Air Cmde MK Chandrasekhar was truly an inspiration for everyone. My thoughts are with you in this tough time.”

V. Somanna said: “Saddened by the passing of Air Commodore MK Chandrasekhar, VM, VSM (Retd). Heartfelt condolences to Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar ji and family. Om Shanti.”

Pravati Parida wrote: “A true embodiment of courage and service, he will be remembered for his distinguished contributions to the Air Force. Heartfelt condolences to Rajeev ji and family. Om Shanti.”

Pratheesh Viswanath recalled: “His distinguished service to the Indian Air Force will be remembered with pride. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. Om Shanti.”

Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo said: “A towering figure of honour and valour, his distinguished service will be remembered with reverence and pride.”

B.Y. Vijayendra shared: “A proud son of Bharat who served the nation with great distinction in the Indian Air Force, his life of service and values will always be remembered.”

Col. S. Dinny (Retd.) paid tribute: “He was an exceptional IAF pilot with vast operational experience. Our thoughts are with Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar ji and the family.”

Dr. Arvind Menon wrote: “His distinguished service to the nation will be remembered. My deepest condolences to the family. Om Shanti.”

Janardhana Reddy added: “A proud son of Bharat, his life of service and values will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to Shri Rajeev ji and family. Om Shanti.”

Vinod Tawde expressed: “His service to the Indian Air Force will always be remembered. Heartfelt condolences to the family. Om Shanti.”

The Flags of Honour Foundation, which works for the welfare of martyrs’ families, described him as a “patriot and guiding light,” noting that his lifelong commitment to honouring soldiers would continue to inspire generations.

A Distinguished Air Warrior

Air Commodore Chandrasekhar joined the Indian Air Force in 1954 and retired in 1986, serving in multiple capacities during his illustrious career. He was among the distinguished pilots who flew Dakotas to airlift soldiers during the 1962 Sino-Indian conflict, a critical operation in India’s military history. The Dakota aircraft later supported operations during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, cementing its place in India’s military aviation legacy.

Mentor to Future Leaders

Beyond his operational achievements, Chandrasekhar played a pivotal role in shaping the careers of future leaders. He trained Rajesh Pilot, who served in the IAF before transitioning into a political career. Rajesh Pilot, father of Rajasthan politician Sachin Pilot, joined the Air Force in 1966 and resigned in 1979 to pursue politics, citing the influence of mentors like Chandrasekhar on his professional growth.

He was awarded the Vayu Sena Medal (VM) and Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) for his outstanding service.