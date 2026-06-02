AIMIM leader Waris Pathan condemned attacks on TMC MPs Abhishek and Kalyan Banerjee in West Bengal. He termed the violence unacceptable, warning it sets a dangerous precedent. TMC chief Mamata Banerjee also decried the 'targeted attacks.'

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Waris Pathan condemned the alleged attacks on Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs Abhishek Banerjee and Kalyan Banerjee, saying that violence against elected representatives was unacceptable regardless of political or ideological differences.

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Speaking to ANI, Pathan stressed that the matter concerned law and order and warned against the dangerous precedent such attacks could set in a democracy. "We may have ideological and political differences with anyone, but this is a matter concerning administration, law, and order. What message is being conveyed by attacking a sitting Member of Parliament in such a manner? Two sitting MPs have been assaulted. This is condemnable. The tables of power could turn tomorrow. It is my personal opinion that this is reprehensible and should not happen; everyone must abide by the law," Pathan said.

TMC Leaders React to Attacks

The remarks come amid escalating political tensions in West Bengal following alleged attacks on TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and senior party leader Kalyan Banerjee during separate incidents linked to post-poll violence in the state.

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed strong condemnation over the incidents, describing them as targeted attacks on her party's leaders. In a video statement, she questioned the treatment meted out to opposition leaders and accused authorities of failing to uphold democratic norms. "The way you assaulted the MP of the second-largest opposition party is shocking," Mamata said, alleging that the incidents reflected "absurd and authoritarian conduct." She further asserted that attempts to intimidate TMC leaders would only strengthen the party.

Details of the Incidents

The controversy erupted after Abhishek Banerjee alleged that he was attacked with bricks, stones and eggs while visiting families affected by post-poll violence in Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas district on Sunday. The TMC leader sustained an eye injury and claimed the attack was "BJP-sponsored," alleging it was an attempt on his life. He also accused the police of failing to provide adequate security.

According to TMC leader Kunal Ghosh, Abhishek Banerjee is undergoing treatment and several medical examinations are still pending.

In a separate incident, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee alleged that he was assaulted near Chanditala Police Station in Hooghly district while travelling to submit a deputation regarding post-poll violence. Calling it an "attempt to murder," he accused BJP workers of attacking him outside the police station.

Investigation and Arrests

Meanwhile, police have arrested five individuals in connection with the alleged attack on Abhishek Banerjee. The accused were produced before a court in Baruipur on Monday as investigations into the incident continue. (ANI)