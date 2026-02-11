AIIMS Delhi's surgical department has surpassed a major milestone, conducting over 10,500 major surgeries in 2025. The procedures range from common gall bladder and hernia operations to highly complex cancer and acid ingestion reconstructions.

The Department of Surgical Disciplines at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has crossed a major milestone by performing over 10,000 major surgical procedures in 2025, underscoring its role in delivering advanced, affordable and high-quality public healthcare.

According to AIIMS, the department carried out nearly 10,500 surgeries under general anaesthesia, with procedures ranging from routine gall bladder stone and hernia operations to highly complex cancer surgeries and life-threatening acid ingestion cases requiring specialised reconstruction.

Complex Reconstructive Surgeries for Acid Ingestion

Highlighting the complexity of such cases, an AIIMS statement said,"We do get a variety where we got acid ingestions. So a lot of patients, actually, last year, I think we operated close to 25-30 cases post-acid injuries immediately. Those who have come immediately, and those who have come later on, with complications, with blockage of the complete food pipes, stomach and all. These are complex procedures. We have to remove the entire oesophagus, take the stomach up to the neck (a gastric pull-up), or take the colon and create a new oesophagus. These are complex procedures, and we were able to do them over the last two years. We have been the department that has started addressing all these injuries. We did quite a good number of these cases."

"Most of these patients come with suicidal ingestion, and still, unfortunately, acid is so readily available to people for ingestion, though there is an actual liquid, they are banned from being used. But still, lot of people have this access, especially toilet cleaners and all those acid very accessible, but most of the reason is suicidal. Sometimes in children, you do get accidental ingestion. It is kept in the house. They just mistaken you drink it. But most of them are suicidal."

Advanced Facilities and Diverse Surgical Spectrum

"Since its inauguration in 2021, the AIIMS Surgery Block has expanded from five to eight fully functional operating theatres, including a high-end robotic surgery facility and a dedicated emergency theatre. This expansion has enabled the department to manage an exceptionally large and diverse caseload while maintaining high standards of safety and outcomes. What makes this achievement distinctive is the breadth of surgical care delivered by a single department. The Surgery Block today performs procedures across the full spectrum of surgical disciplines, including general and gastrointestinal surgery, endocrine, thoracic, colorectal, bariatric, vascular, breast, and complex transplant procedures. Importantly, these services span open, laparoscopic, minimally invasive, and robotic approaches, allowing patients to access the most appropriate form of care under one institutional roof," states AIIMS Delhi

Caseload Highlights and Common Procedures

Meanwhile, Professor and Head of the Department of Surgery at AIIMS, Dr Sunil Chumber, said gall bladder stone surgeries continue to be the most common procedures performed at the institute. "We have done almost 10,500 operations under general anaesthesia.Our most common operation is for gall bladder stones, and then the hernia operation.2 patients are admitted every month who have drunk acid. We are creating a new food passage for them. The biggest problem in our country is gall bladder stones." (ANI)