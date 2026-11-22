AICC Telangana incharge BM Sandeep Kumar urges Congress leaders to prioritize unity and intensify organizational activities to secure victory in upcoming elections while countering opposing ideologies through collective grassroots efforts.

AICC In-charge BM Sandeep Kumar Calls for Congress Unity in Telangana

By Pramod Chaturvedi Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 22 (ANI): AICC Telangana incharge BM Sandeep Kumar called upon Congress leaders and party workers to strengthen party unity, intensify organisational activities and work with renewed determination to secure a bigger victory in the upcoming elections. He made these remarks while addressing his first Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting at Gandhi Bhavan following his appointment as AICC In-charge of Telangana.

Addressing the PAC meeting, BM Sandeep Kumar said that the Congress party had come to power in Telangana through collective efforts and unity, winning 64 Assembly seats in the last elections. He recalled that the party had also registered victories in all subsequent by-elections, reflecting the strength of collective leadership and dedicated efforts of party cadres. He said the Congress government was implementing several welfare schemes and undertaking development programmes for the benefit of the people.

Despite the severe drought conditions caused by El Niño across the country, the state government was making every effort to overcome the challenges and ensure the continuation of welfare and development initiatives. Criticising the BJP-led Central Government, he alleged that Telangana was not receiving adequate support and cooperation from the Centre. Despite the lack of assistance, he said, the state government was committed to addressing drought-related challenges and fulfilling the needs of people across the state.

Emphasising the importance of organisational unity and political commitment, BM Sandeep Kumar urged Congress leaders and workers to work with greater enthusiasm and dedication to increase the party’s strength and win more seats with bigger majorities in the forthcoming elections. He described the Congress party’s performance in Telangana as an inspiration for the entire country and appreciated the efforts of previous AICC in-charges who had worked hard to strengthen the party organisation in the state. He further called upon party leaders and cadres to intensify their efforts towards making Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister of India in the upcoming elections, stressing that a united and committed Congress organisation was essential to achieving this goal.

Referring to Sonia Gandhi’s book Belonging, BM Sandeep Kumar said it had gained considerable prominence across the country. He recalled the sacrifices made by Sonia Gandhi and the martyrdom of former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, stating that their contributions and sacrifices continued to remain deeply etched in the memories of the people of the country. Concluding his address, BM Sandeep Kumar stressed the need to counter the ideologies of the BJP and RSS through collective efforts, strong political commitment and organisational unity. He called upon all Congress leaders and workers to set aside differences, work together and strive towards bringing the Congress party back to power at the national level in the upcoming elections. He expressed confidence that with unity, discipline and dedicated grassroots efforts, the Congress party could achieve greater electoral success in Telangana and play a decisive role in strengthening the party at the national level.