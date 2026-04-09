AIADMK candidate VN Ravi intensified his campaign, attacking the DMK government on law and order. He asserted voters would 'teach a lesson,' while DMK Organising Secretary RS Bharathi dismissed the criticism, claiming growing support for his party.

AIADMK Intensifies Campaign Against DMK

AIADMK candidate VN Ravi intensified his campaign in Chennai's Virugambakkam Assembly constituency on Thursday, launching a sharp attack on the ruling DMK government over law and order and governance issues, and asserting that voters would "teach a lesson" in the upcoming Assembly elections.

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Conducting a door-to-door campaign in MGR Nagar, Ravi alleged that the DMK government has failed to deliver on public welfare over the past five years. "DMK government over the past five years failed to take adequate steps for public welfare, mainly law and order... DMK frequently engages in conflicts with the Central government for political reasons rather than for the welfare of Tamil Nadu. People will teach a lesson to DMK," he told ANI.

The AIADMK leader sought to consolidate support ahead of the single-phase Assembly elections scheduled for April 23, with the party banking on anti-incumbency and governance concerns.

DMK Dismisses Criticism, Confident of Victory

Meanwhile, DMK Organising Secretary RS Bharathi dismissed the opposition's criticism, asserting that public support for the ruling alliance is steadily increasing. "Day by day, support for the DMK alliance is growing... Reports suggest it may cross 200 seats. Statements by opposition leaders are helping us," Bharathi told ANI.

Escalating Political War of Words

The remarks come amid an escalating political war of words between the ruling DMK and opposition AIADMK.

Earlier, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had called for the DMK government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin to be "thrown out," citing concerns over law and order, women's safety, and alleged inaction on drug-related issues.

Three-Cornered Contest Looms

The upcoming elections are expected to witness a keen contest between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) and the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut, potentially turning the contest into a three-cornered battle.

Key Election Dates

The polling for single-phase Tamil Nadu assembly elections is scheduled to be held on April 23, with counting of votes set for May 4.