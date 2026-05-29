AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami has vacated his government bungalow of 15 years and moved to a new home in Chennai. The move comes after his party lost its Opposition status. He also issued directives related to disciplined party members.

EPS Vacates Government Bungalow, Moves to New Home

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) has shifted to a new residence in Chennai's Royapettah after vacating the government bungalow 'Sevvanthi' on Greenways Road, where he had been staying since 2011.

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Palaniswami vacated the premises after he ceased being the Leader of Opposition following AIADMK losing its Opposition status following the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. He had lived in the bungalow for nearly 15 years while serving as a minister, Chief Minister, and later as Leader of the Opposition. Palaniswami is succeeded by DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin as the new Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu assembly. His new residence is located on Deivasigamani Street in Royapettah. As Friday was considered auspicious, Palaniswami, along with his family members, performed the traditional milk-boiling ceremony before formally entering the house.

According to sources, Palaniswami arrived at the new residence after his wife, son and other family members had already reached the venue. After completing the rituals, he left the residence. Following the DMK coming to power in 2021, several former ministers vacated their government accommodations. However, the DMK government had allowed Palaniswami to continue residing in the Greenways Road bungalow in view of his position as Leader of the Opposition.

AIADMK Internal Strife Deepens

Meanwhile, EPS has directed party office-bearers not to issue newspaper advertisements mentioning the previous positions held by leaders who were relieved from their organisational responsibilities. The directive comes amid continuing discussions within the AIADMK following the decision of 25 party MLAs to vote in favour of the Tamilaga Vettru Kazhagam (TVK) government.

Notably, senior AIADMK leaders, including CV Shanmugam and SP Velumani, had reportedly urged the leadership to restore the original posts of office-bearers who apologised for supporting the TVK government. However, EPS's latest instruction is being viewed as an indication that the leadership is not inclined to reverse the disciplinary measures taken against those functionaries.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar is expected to decide on Friday on Palaniswami's appeal seeking no action against the rebel AIADMK MLAs inside the Assembly. (ANI)