Outgoing Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah met with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi after resigning. The Governor accepted his resignation but asked him to continue as caretaker CM until a new government is formed.

Siddaramaiah Meets Congress Top Brass in Delhi

Outgoing Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday met with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence in the national capital. Siddaramaiah was accompanied by Karnataka Ministers Priyank Kharge, KJ George and his son MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah.

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This comes after Siddaramaiah met with Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi at 10 Janpat earlier in the day.

Siddaramaiah on Thursday resigned from Chief Minister post, following the orders of Congress high command and held discussions related to formation of new government, Rajya Sabha elections and other issues. Following the meeting with Rahul and Sonoa Gandhi, Karnataka Congress in charge Siddaramaiah had a "pleasant meeting" during which several political issues were discussed. "Siddaramaiah met Rahul Gandhi today. It was a very pleasant meeting and they discussed multiple political issues. I have nothing to say further," Surjewala said.

Governor Accepts Resignation

Meanwhile, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Friday accepted the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, a day after the latter submitted his resignation.

According to an official confirmation issued from Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru, the Governor also dissolved the Council of Ministers headed by Siddaramaiah with immediate effect. However, Siddaramaiah will continue as Chief Minister until alternative arrangements are made.

"In exercise of the powers conferred on me under Article 164(1) of the Constitution of India, I, THAAWARCHAND GEHLOT, Governor of Karnataka, have accepted the resignation of Siddaramaiah, Chief Minister of Karnataka and dissolved the Council of Ministers headed by him with immediate effect. Siddaramaiah shall continue to function as Chief Minister till alternative arrangements are made," the official order stated.

'Clear Majority,' Says Outgoing CM

Earlier on Thursday, addressing a press conference after stepping down, the outgoing Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the Congress leadership and the people of Karnataka for giving him the opportunity to serve the state.

"I am a politician and I have understood that the constitution is our religion. Voters are fans, God. I had the opportunity to speak to 7 crore people of Kannada Nadu. I had the opportunity to become the Chief Minister twice. I would like to express my immense gratitude to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, who have provided this opportunity."

He further stressed that despite his resignation, the Congress party continues to enjoy a clear majority in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly with the backing of independent legislators. "Our party has won 135+1 seats. In addition, two independents have also supported our government. We are in the absolute majority," he stated.

The resignation came after a high-level meeting held at the Chief Minister's official residence, 'Kaveri', where Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar was seen paying respects to Siddaramaiah, a gesture viewed by many as symbolic of a leadership transition within the state government.

Siddaramaiah also said that constitutional procedures would be followed in the appointment of the next Chief Minister and expressed confidence that the Governor would act accordingly. "I have submitted my resignation today after the high command told me to resign earlier. I am fully confident that the Governor will accept it when he comes. Because it has to be done according to the constitution. Their procedure is up to them. Once the Chief Minister resigns, the next Chief Minister should allow it; that is their responsibility. We are in the absolute majority. Therefore, it is Constitutional that the Chief Minister should be allowed to form the government," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)