AIADMK's Madurai North candidate Saravanan touts his party's ₹10,000 family aid promise and slams the DMK. The '₹5 doctor' also vows mobile phones for students, jobs for women, and criticizes his opponent's accessibility.

AIADMK's Key Promises vs. DMK Governance

AIADMK candidate Saravanan stated on Saturday that Madurai North has traditionally been a constituency where his party enjoys strong winning prospects. He highlighted that AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami has announced 297 promises, with one of the key assurances being financial assistance of ₹10,000 for every family.

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He alleged that the DMK government has burdened the public with rising prices and increased taxes, and said the proposed ₹10,000 scheme is aimed at addressing these challenges. Urging voters to support AIADMK on April 23, he claimed that the first signature of Edappadi K. Palaniswami, if voted to power, would be to implement this scheme. He also referred to another promise of ₹2,000 financial assistance for women, criticising the DMK government by stating that its current welfare measures are driven solely by the upcoming elections.

Saravanan Touts Personal Service Record

Speaking about his personal contributions, Dr. Saravanan said that as a doctor, he has provided free medical treatment to many people and offered services at reduced costs to others. He alleged that, unlike him, the DMK candidate became inaccessible after winning previously, whereas he has always remained approachable and responsive to the public.

He noted that for several years, people have fondly referred to him as the "₹5 doctor." Drawing a comparison with Vijay, he said that while the actor portrayed a ₹5 doctor in the 2017 film Mersal and reportedly earned ₹250 crore for the role, he himself has genuinely charged only ₹5 and continues to serve the people.

Welfare Schemes for Madurai North

Dr. Saravanan also announced welfare initiatives for youth and women. He said that there are around 18,000 young people in the constituency, and plans are underway to provide mobile phones to college students along with a monthly recharge of ₹250 to support their education.

Additionally, he promised to establish small-scale industries for women across all 19 wards, creating employment opportunities. He stated that women would be able to work for 5 to 6 hours a day, making the initiative both practical and beneficial, and assured that the scheme would be implemented.

He further announced that patients undergoing surgery at his hospital would receive a 50% reduction in treatment costs.

Concluding Appeal to Voters

Concluding his speech, he said that the party's general secretary has introduced several schemes aimed at improving the overall standard of living of the people, while questioning the achievements of the DMK government over the past five years. He urged voters to keep these points in mind and cast their votes for AIADMK's "Two Leaves" symbol on April 23, expressing confidence in securing a decisive victory. (ANI)