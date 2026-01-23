AIADMK chief Edappadi Palaniswami declared the AIADMK-NDA alliance as 'strong and victorious,' predicting a win of 210 seats. He, along with PM Modi, launched a sharp attack on the ruling DMK for corruption and misgovernance in the state.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday said that the AIADMK-National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was a strong and victorious alliance and asserted that it would win a majority of seats in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing the press conference here, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chosen the soil of Maduranthakam for the first NDA election campaign in the state. Palaniswami further said that Prime Minister Modi had assured greater development for the state if the AIADMK-NDA alliance came to power. "PM Modi has come to the first election campaign of NDA in Madhurandhagam soil. This public meeting was held as a conference, and nearly 5 lakh people attended. The AIADMK NDA alliance will win in 210 constituencies. It will increase but will not decrease. PM said the AIADMK-NDA alliance will win in large numbers, and when we win, Tamil Nadu will get as many schemes as he assured. He also said for the welfare of Tamil Nadu, and will make efforts to uplift Tamil Nadu," Palaniswami said.

EPS Slams 'Corrupt' DMK Government

Targeting the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the AIADMK leader alleged corruption and failure of governance in the state. "TN has a corrupt government now and an unsafe state. DMK is an evil force. Our Alliance is a strong and victorious alliance. When our alliance wins, we will take steps to ensure Tamil Nadu prospers," Palaniswami said.

"The only achievement of the DMK government is corruption. Stalin wants Udhayanidhi Stalin to be made the next CM. This election is the last election for DMK. The Prime Minister is with us. Our alliance is strong. Our alliance will win 210 seats in the coming assembly elections. Our PM have worked in such a way that the whole world is appreciating him. Bye-Bye Stalin," he added while addressing a rally earlier in the day.

Alliance Expanding, More Parties to Join

He also claimed that the AIADMK-NDA alliance is expanding, with several parties already joining and more expected to join. "Stalin said as many things. But today, PMK, AMMK and many parties joined our alliance and still many parties are to come and join our alliance. We can't tell openly which parties will come and join. When those parties come, we will give you clarification," he said.

PM Modi Hits Out at Ruling DMK

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the ruling DMK-led alliance in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, saying the countdown to its exit has begun and that a BJP-NDA government will be formed in the state. Addressing a public meeting in Madurantakam in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu district, PM Modi took several jibes at the DMK, saying the party has betrayed the trust of people and alleged that it is involved in corruption. He said people are calling the "DMK government the CMC (corruption, mafia, crime) government".

"You gave DMK a full majority twice, but they broke the trust of the people of Tamil Nadu. DMK made heaps of promises but delivered zero work. People are now calling the DMK government the CMC government. CMC government means a government that promotes 'Corruption, Mafia, and Crime. The people of Tamil Nadu have now made up their minds to uproot both DMK and CMC. Here, a BJP-NDA double-engine government is certain to come to power," PM Modi said.

Tamil Nadu polls are due in the first half of this year, with the opposition NDA looking to defeat the DMK-led alliance. Actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is also seeking to throw out the DMK government. (ANI)