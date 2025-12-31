AIADMK leader D Jayakumar slammed the TN government over the assault of an Odisha man by four juveniles, linking it to drug addiction. Police said the minors filmed the act and were apprehended, with three sent to a juvenile home.

AIADMK Links Assault to Drug Menace

Former Minister and AIADMK senior leader D Jayakumar on Wednesday responded to the recent assault of an Odisha man in Tamil Nadu by four juveniles. He slammed the Tamil Nadu Health Minister, Ma Subramanian, highlighting that the Health Minister insists there is no circulation of any substance; however, such incidents show that narcotic addiction is spreading in the state.

"Tamil Nadu, known for welcoming people, now faces shame because of such incidents. Without any shame, the Health Minister says there is no ganja, no drug circulation in Tamil Nadu. In reality, narcotic addiction is spreading," he said.

Police Detail 'Unfortunate Incident'

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (North Zone) Asra Garg detailed the incident, saying that four minor boys assaulted a 20-year-old man from Odisha. They also videotaped the incident and published it on the internet.

"An unfortunate incident happened on the 27th of December, wherein a 20-year-old boy from Odisha was assaulted by four boys... All were minors... They have videotaped this whole incident, and they have further put it on social media as well..." he said.

Victim Receives Medical Aid, FIR Lodged

The victim was immediately given medical assistance in three government hospitals. An FIR was lodged under the applicable sections, including attempt to murder, which is the highest section for such offences.

"Immediately, the victim was provided medical treatment in three different government hospitals... An FIR was registered in the appropriate sections, including attempt to murder, which is the highest section for this type of offence..." he said.

Four Juveniles Apprehended

He further assured that the four juveniles have been apprehended by the Tiruvallur district police. The Juvenile Justice Board has directed the three accused to be placed in a juvenile home while handing one of them over to the parents.

"Teams were formed, promptly securing these four CICLs... All four were apprehended and duly produced before the juvenile justice board, and it directed three to be placed in a juvenile home, and one of them was released and handed over to the parents..." IG Garg said.