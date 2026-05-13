The AIADMK faces a deepening rift as a faction led by SP Velumani defied party chief EPS to support the TVK govt in a floor test. EPS is set to send notices to the rebel MLAs, setting the stage for a showdown in the party's general body.

AIADMK Rift Deepens Over Support to TVK Govt

The support from the AIADMK faction led by MLA CV Shanmugam to the TVK government in the Tamil Nadu assembly deepened the ongoing differences, with senior leader SP Velumani accusing AIADMK of carrying out "politics opposing DMK" and party General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami set to send a notice to the party MLAs who voted against his will.

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Speaking during the floor test in the assembly, AIADMK senior leader SP Velumani stated in the Assembly that "the people's verdict is God's verdict," asserting that the people of Tamil Nadu have elected Vijay as Chief Minister through their votes. Before the floor test proceedings, despite opposition from the Edappadi Palaniswami faction, Velumani said the party respects the mandate given by the people and therefore extends support to the resolution brought by the Chief Minister. Referring to the Speaker's stand, he noted that the Speaker had declared that his decision would be final in the House. Velumani further clarified that he has no desire for any post or position and emphasised that AIADMK has "always carried out politics opposing the DMK."

EPS to Take Action, Showdown Looms

Meanwhile, EPS will be sending a notice in a procedural way to those party members who have voted against the General Secretary's will. After the notice, the AIADMK MLAs who voted against EPS' order (CV Shanmugam - SP Velumani faction) will be replying to him, and a general body meeting should be convened so that they can discuss, reply in that forum and take a decision. Notably, it's the AIADMK Party General Body Meeting, which has superior power. The other faction leaders, CV Shanmugam and SP Velumani, will pass a resolution against EPS to step down as party General Secretary as a moral responsibility in the meeting.

Threat of Disqualification Under Anti-Defection Law

Ahead of the floor test for the TVK government, AIADMK party Rajya Sabha MP IS Inbadurai asserted that any MLA acting against the official whip would face disqualification under the anti-defection law.

Sharing a post on X, Inbadurai said the party leadership under AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Legislative Party Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) has appointed the official whip and that any deviation from its directive would attract provisions of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution. "The AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Legislative Party, EPS Tamil Nadu, has appointed the official whip. Any AIADMK Legislative Assembly member who acts in violation of the orders issued by this whip will undoubtedly be subject to the anti-defection law under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution," he wrote on X.

EPS Alleges Poaching as TVK Govt Wins Floor Test

Meanwhile, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami claimed that some members were being offered ministerial posts and board chairman positions in exchange for supporting the government. "We are not an enemy party; we wish to function as a responsible Opposition," he said, adding that AIADMK MLAs would vote against the government in the Assembly.

Despite, the newly elected Chief Minister and TVK chief C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday sailing through the floor test in the Legislative Assembly with 144 votes in favour. (ANI)