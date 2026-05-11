AIADMK MLA E Subaya denied any internal rift within the party after legislators were seen seated in separate groups during the oath-taking ceremony at the Tamil Nadu Assembly, saying 'Everything is smooth. There are no issues at all.'

AIADMK Denies Internal Rift Amid Speculation

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLA E Subaya on Monday dismissed reports of internal differences within the party after MLAs were seen seated in separate groups during the oath-taking ceremony at the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. Speaking to ANI, Subaya said there were no issues within the party and brushed aside speculation regarding a rift among AIADMK legislators. "Everything is smooth. There are no issues at all... Only the certificates are missing," Subaya said.

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Earlier in the day, signs of an internal divide within the AIADMK surfaced during the oath-taking ceremony of MLAs in the Assembly, where legislators were seen seated in separate groups inside the House. According to sources, MLAs aligned with the party's General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and another faction associated with CV Shanmugam sat separately during the oath-taking proceedings, highlighting the reported internal differences within the party.

Background on Political Tensions

This comes days after the 28 AIADMK MLAs reportedly were accommodated at a private resort in Poorankuppam in Puducherry during the intense political activity over government formation in Tamil Nadu after TVK's Vijay emerged victorious. The move has triggered speculation in political circles as reports suggested that the MLAs are supporters of senior AIADMK leader CV Shanmugam.

However, AIADMK did not align with TVK, which was 10 short of the majority mark of 118. Vijay later received support from other parties, including Congress, VCK, Left parties and IUML to form the government in Tamil Nadu.

New CM C Joseph Vijay Sworn In

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay took oath as a member of the Tamil Nadu assembly at the secretariat in Chennai. The oath was administered by protem speaker MV Karuppaiah. Along with Vijay, all the MLAs also took the oath.

The TVK chief also signed the first set of documents after taking the oath of Tamil Nadu CM, which gave nod to 200 units of free power supply and Special Task Forces to tackle drugs and ensure women's safety.