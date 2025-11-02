TN BJP chief Nainar Nagendran backs the AIADMK alliance for a 2026 NDA win, slamming DMK's family politics. Concurrently, AIADMK General Secretary EPS expels senior leader KA Sengottaiyan, accusing him of being DMK's 'B-team'.

TN BJP Chief Backs AIADMK Alliance

Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran expressed support for the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIDMK) and exuded confidence in the NDA's victory in 2026. "We are in alliance with the AIADMK as part of the National Democratic Alliance in Tamil Nadu. I cannot comment on internal issues of any party. Individuals may express personal opinions, but as a party leader, I cannot respond to such remarks. People have already made up their minds," he stated. "The question now is whether one family should continue ruling the state. Even senior DMK members are asking if, after Chief Minister Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi should take over next. In their alliance, one party is demanding eight seats, while another is seeking a place in the Cabinet. That is the state of their coalition. We, on the other hand, have the support of the people. The NDA will definitely emerge victorious in 2026..." he added.

AIADMK Expels Senior Leader KA Sengottaiyan

Earlier, AIADMK on Friday expelled senior party leader KA Sengottaiyan from the party on Friday. AIADMK General Secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has announced the expulsion of KA Sengottaiyan, MLA from the Gobichettipalayam constituency, from the party's primary membership and all other posts. The decision was made following allegations that Sengottaiyan had acted in ways contrary to the party's principles, policies, and code of conduct. Sengottaiyan was accused of maintaining contact with individuals who had previously been expelled from the party, thereby violating party discipline and bringing disrepute to the organisation.

Sengottaiyan Accused of Being DMK's 'B-Team'

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday accused former state education minister KA Sengottaiyan of acting as a B-team for the DMK on Sunday. "Sengottaiyan has never spoken against the DMK, not in the Assembly, not in public meetings, not in the media. This clearly proves he has been acting as the B-Team of the DMK. That cannot be hidden. That's why, after his removal, AIADMK functionaries in the Gobichettipalayam constituency celebrated by distributing sweets. If someone claims to have been in the party for 53 years, they should have worked hard for the people and the movement. If they had done so, people would have celebrated them not their removal. Betraying the movement brings about such consequences. AIADMK is no ordinary party. It's a movement with two crore dedicated workers. Those who deliberately act against it will not be tolerated," Palaniswami said. (ANI)