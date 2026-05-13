AIADMK General Secretary EPS slammed party MLAs for supporting the TVK government in the floor test, accusing them of betrayal for ministerial posts. The rebel faction, however, stated they respected the people's mandate for the new CM.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday launched a stern attack against the party MLAs who supported the TVK during the floor test, amid speculations over internal divisions, and accused them of being enticed for ministerial positions by TVK.

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EPS Accuses MLAs of Betrayal, Violating Party Law

Addressing a press conference, EPS criticised the party MLAs for supporting the ruling government in the floor test, considering it a violation of the law. EPS reiterated that the party whip Krishnamoorthy had given strict guidelines that all party members will be voting against the TVK government in the floor test. Attacking the MLA CV Shanmugam faction for defying party orders, he accused the MLAs of "betraying and violating the political principle" of the AIADMK.

Recognising the party whip as the highest authority regarding decisions in the assembly, EPS said that "no one else" can go against the General Secretary. "We appointed Krishnamoorthy as the party whip and it's was informed to all the MLAs about it. However, a few former ministers who were elected as MLAs issued statements that amounted to betraying the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and violating political discipline. Even after being informed our stand, they announced that they would support the ruling government. This is entirely against the law," he said.

"Only the whip appointed by the party General Secretary has the authority to make decisions inside assembly and in party it's General Secretary, there is no talk on numbers or majority. No one else has that power to act against the General Secretary according to our party law," he added. Further drawing a comparison between AIADMK and TVK, EPS said that while his party convened a meeting and elected the Legislative party leader, Deputy leader and whip, the ruling party allegedly promised ministerial positions in return of support from members of different parties.

As far as AIADMK is concerned, the General Secretary convened a meeting of the party's MLAs, after which the legislative party leader, Deputy leader and whip was elected by all the MLAs. However, this government was formed by luring some members with promises of ministerial posts and board appointments. Those members have now extended support to the resolutions brought by the Chief Minister," EPS alleged. He asserted that the MLAs who betrayed the party fell for the enticement and defied the "party leadership's directives." "AIADMK 47 MLAs who won in the Assembly elections were elected under the 'Two Leaves' symbol. Instead of remaining loyal to the party, they have betrayed it. Their desire to become ministers has led them to act against the party leadership's directives. This is against both the law and justice," he said.

Rebel Faction Hits Back, Cites 'People's Verdict'

Meanwhile, the support from the AIADMK faction led by MLA CV Shanmugam to the TVK government in the Tamil Nadu assembly deepened the ongoing differences, with senior leader SP Velumani accusing AIADMK of carrying out "politics opposing DMK" and party General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami set to send a notice to the party MLAs who voted against his will. The other faction leaders, CV Shanmugam and SP Velumani, will pass a resolution against EPS to step down as party General Secretary as a moral responsibility in the AIADMK Party General Body Meeting.

Speaking during the floor test in the assembly, AIADMK senior leader SP Velumani stated in the Assembly that "the people's verdict is God's verdict," asserting that the people of Tamil Nadu have elected Vijay as Chief Minister through their votes. Before the floor test proceedings, despite opposition from the Edappadi Palaniswami faction, Velumani said the party respects the mandate given by the people and therefore extends support to the resolution brought by the Chief Minister. Referring to the Speaker's stand, he noted that the Speaker had declared that his decision would be final in the House. Velumani further clarified that he has no desire for any post or position and emphasised that AIADMK has "always carried out politics opposing the DMK."

TVK Government Wins Floor Test

Despite, the newly elected Chief Minister and TVK chief C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday sailing through the floor test in the Legislative Assembly with 144 votes in favour. (ANI)