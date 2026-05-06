AIADMK confirms 'momentum' for an alliance with Vijay's TVK, denying internal rifts. Meanwhile, TVK, a debutant party, seeks to form a government, causing friction within the DMK-Congress alliance as political realignments shake Tamil Nadu.

AIADMK Confirms 'Momentum' With TVK, Denies Rift

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) spokesperson Kovai Sathyan on Wednesday confirmed "momentum" within AIADMK and TVK, while dismissing rumours of "rift" or "split" within the party. Speaking to reporters outside senior AIADMK leader CV Shanmugam's residence, Sathyan stated that the party high command will decide on an alliance with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). "Some momentum between the two camps, between the AIADMK and the TVK. High command will take a decision, so there is some momentum which has started since yesterday night. So let's wait for the time; as of now, it's too early to talk about numbers. There is some momentum, so let's wait for the outcome. High command will take the final decision. Absolutely, there is no difference of opinion; the high command's decision is final and high command will take a decision very soon. There is no question of that. Absolutely, there is no internal rift or split in AIADMK. High command will make a decision very soon," he said.

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Stressing on who will make efforts to form alliance, Sathyan stressed, "The ball is in Mr Vijay's court. The majority decision will be taken by the high command. If he has to turn the dream into reality, it has to come from Mr Vijay's side." The development followed after AIADMK MLAs arrived at CV Shanmugam's residence who were likely 'upset' from Edapaddi K Palaniswami's leadership.

TVK's Bid to Form Government

TVK, which stands at 108 in the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly and is just 10 short of the 118 halfway majority mark, is more likely to ally with smaller parties like the Congress and the Left front. TVK's Chief Vijay also sought time from Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar to meet him as part of the process for government formation, TVK sources said.

Earlier, Vijay also addressed the Tamil Nadu people in a X post for the first time after the election results came in. He recalled the mockery that had greeted TVK's launch while crediting the people of Tamil Nadu for the party's outstanding result in the polls.

Tensions Flare in DMK-Led Alliance

Amidst all these developments, tensions rose within the Secular Progressive Alliance, as DMK called Congress "backstabber" amidst the rising speculations of the grand old party supporting TVK in Tamil Nadu. DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, calling the decision "myopic" and accusing them of having "backstabbed" INDIA alliance partners.

"I think this is a very short-sighted, myopic stand taken by the Congress, which they will regret. The 2029 big elections are coming, where we were very confident that we will be able to remove the BJP. But now, because of this decision by the Congress, it has made them a very unstable partner. The perception that is out in the entire country is that Congress cannot be trusted," he said.

A New Era in Tamil Nadu Politics

Parallely, Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar accepted the resignation of the outgoing Chief Minister MK Stalin and his Council of Ministers. The Governor has requested Stalin to continue in office till the new government takes over.

A debutant party not only breaking the DMK-AIADMK duopoly but potentially leading government formation marks a profound shift in voter sentiment. Regardless of how government formation plays out, the coming days will be decisive. Whether it is a TVK-Congress understanding, a broader coalition of smaller parties, or some combination of both, the era of TVK is here, but the shape of its government remains to be seen.