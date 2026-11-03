AIADMK leader EPS slams the Tamil Nadu government over skyrocketing essential commodity prices and sluggish GST revenue growth, alleging administrative inefficiency and a negative impact on state welfare schemes under the current regime.

EPS Criticizes Government Over Inflation and GST Losses

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) on Tuesday criticised the state government over rising prices and the reported loss in GST compensation, alleging that the state government was wasting time on unnecessary issues instead of addressing public concerns. Speaking to the media at Chennai Airport before leaving for Salem, EPS said, “Prices are skyrocketing; they are wasting time talking about unnecessary things."

On the issue of Tamil Nadu showing slowed GST growth, Palaniswami said the reported loss would affect the public and could have an impact on welfare schemes. “GST loss will largely affect the public. In other states, despite low growth, GST has grown more. In Tamil Nadu, despite high growth, there is GST loss reported, which will severely affect government welfare schemes,” he said.

Concerns Over Economic Management and Commodity Prices

Raising concerns over the increase in prices of essential commodities, the AIADMK leader alleged that prices had risen sharply in the last six months after the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam came to power and Joseph Vijay became Chief Minister. “We have been raising this repeatedly via media and public meetings. In the last 6 months, after Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam came to power and Joseph Vijay became CM, prices have skyrocketed. Rice prices increased by Rs 20 to 25, sugar by Rs 25 per kg, pulses, oil, tamarind, and groceries by 40%. Govt has taken no steps to control this, especially during Diwali. Even Aavin product prices have increased; the public are severely affected,” he said.

Palaniswami further alleged that the Tamil Nadu government was administratively inefficient and was wasting time instead of correcting its shortcomings. Tamil Nadu's gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections fell by approximately 5% to ₹10,188 crore in September 2026, even though the state's post-settlement GST revenue actually rose by 17% to ₹7,320 crore during the same month.

Stalin Critiques Economic Performance

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) supremo M K Stalin on Monday slammed the TVK government for taking the southern state “into reverse gear”, claiming that Tamil Nadu’s growth story had stalled under C Joseph Vijay. He noted that in October’s GST revenue, “neighbouring states recorded double-digit growth, with Kerala at 23%, Andhra Pradesh at 24%, Karnataka at 18%, and Telangana at 14%, while Tamil Nadu lagged behind with just 3% growth.

“In terms of GST revenue growth, Tamil Nadu—under the current administration—has fallen below the national average; the state’s progress has effectively been buried. Korean investments worth ₹1,614 crore, which were meant for Tamil Nadu, have instead gone to Andhra Pradesh due to the negligence of the current state government. Even @Guidance_TN—the very agency that once brought prestige to Tamil Nadu by successfully attracting investments—has now been sacrificed to the egos of a few individuals within this administration.” Stalin said in a post on X. (ANI)