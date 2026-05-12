AIADMK cadres celebrated EPS's 72nd birthday with prayers and annadhanam. However, the party faces a potential split after MLA CV Shanmugam alleged that Palaniswami had proposed becoming CM with DMK's support, a move rejected by legislators.

EPS's birthday celebrations

On the 72nd birthday celebrations of AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday, special prayers, abhishekams and annadhanam programmes were organised at various temples by AIADMK functionaries in Kanchipuram district.

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AIADMK cadres across Tamil Nadu celebrated the birthday of Edappadi Palaniswami with various welfare and religious events.

As part of the celebrations, Kanchipuram West District AIADMK Secretary V Somasundaram led party functionaries in conducting special abhishekams at the Chitragupta Temple, Theradi Anjaneyar Temple and Vazhakarutheeswarar Temple during the morning hours.

Following the temple rituals, annadhanam was organised for the public in several areas, where food items including ven pongal, idiyappam, idli, kesari and vadai were distributed. Special archanais were also performed, praying for the long life and well-being of the AIADMK leader.

Among those who participated in the event were AIADMK Organisation Secretary Walajabad Ganesan, District Treasurer Vallinayagam, former MP Panneerselvam, Kanchipuram City Area Secretary K U S Somasundaram, Balaji and several other party functionaries, also seen.

AIADMK faces fresh split threat

On the other hand, clouds of another split appeared to loom over the AIADMK after party MLA CV Shanmugam today claimed that amidst political deliberations ahead of the formation of the government in the State, General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had proposed becoming Chief Minister with the support of the DMK, while asserting that the majority of legislators rejected the move and that his faction had no intention of splitting the party.

Addressing reporters, the MLA from Mailam called for the formation of a "new alliance" in Tamil Nadu and said the AIADMK was not part of any existing political bloc in the State. "Edappadi K Palaniswami had proposed that he would become Chief Minister with the support of the DMK; however, the majority of the legislators did not accept this proposal. Consequently, the AIADMK is not in an alliance with any party, and a new alliance must be formed. Therefore, accepting the verdict of the people, the AIADMK legislative party has decided to extend its support to the TVK government. SP Velumani and G. Hari have been elected as the Leader and Deputy Leader of the legislative party, respectively... We will remain united. S.P. Velumani said, "We have no intention of splitting the AIADMK. We are concerned about the AIADMK," said Shanmugam.

Rumours of another split within the AIADMK had intensified after several party MLAs reached the residence of Shanmugam after the declaration of Tamil Nadu election results on May 4, in which the party managed to secure only 47 seats.

Speculation also grew over a possible alliance between the AIADMK and TVK, even as several MLAs associated with the Shanmugam faction were moved to a private resort in Puducherry. (ANI)