The Ministry of Education will introduce AI and Computational Thinking in the national curriculum from Grade 3, starting in 2026-27. This initiative, aligned with NEP 2020, will be supported by extensive teacher training through NISHTHA modules.

Teacher training for introducing the Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Computational Thinking (CT) curriculum from Grade 3 onwards will be conducted through NISHTHA modules and other national-level programs, including video-based learning resources, a release stated. National Initiative for School Heads' and Teachers' Holistic Advancement (NISHTHA) is designed to improve the quality of school education through integrated teacher training. Aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF SE) 2023, the Ministry of Education has announced that Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Computational Thinking (CT) will be integrated into the national curriculum from Class 3 onwards, starting with the 2026-27 academic year.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Strategic Implementation and Timelines

The Department of School Education & Literacy (DoSEL), Ministry of Education, has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing Artificial Intelligence and Computational Thinking (AI & CT) as essential components of future-ready education. The Department is supporting institutions such as CBSE, NCERT, KVS, and NVS, along with States and Union Territories, in designing a meaningful and inclusive curriculum under the broad ambit of the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF SE) 2023 through a consultative process.

According to an official release, the key takeaways from the stakeholder consultation held on October 29 are integration of the AICT curriculum, time allocation, and resources under NCF SE. "Development of resource materials, handbooks, and digital resources by December 2025. Teacher training through NISHTHA and other institutions, designed to be grade-specific and time-bound," the release read.

Vision and Foundational Approach

AICT will reinforce the concept of learning, thinking, and teaching, and will gradually expand towards the idea of "AI for Public Good." This initiative marks a nascent yet significant step towards the ethical use of AI to solve complex challenges, as the technology will be organically embedded from the foundational stage, beginning in Grade 3.

Expert Consultation and Committee

A stakeholder consultation brought together expert bodies, including CBSE, NCERT, KVS, NVS, and external experts. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has constituted an expert committee chaired by Prof Karthik Raman, IIT Madras, to develop the AI & CT curriculum.

Guiding Principles for Curriculum Development

Speaking at the consultation on October 29, Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, DoSeL, emphasised that education in AI should be treated as a basic universal skill linked to The World Around Us (TWAU). He noted that the curriculum must be broad-based, inclusive, and aligned with NCF SE 2023, adding that "every child's distinct potential is our priority. Our job as policymakers is to define the minimum threshold and re-evaluate it based on the changing needs," he added.

He further highlighted that teacher training and learning-teaching materials, including NISHTHA's teacher training modules and video-based learning resources, will form the backbone of curriculum implementation. Collaboration between NCERT and CBSE through a Coordination Committee under NCF SE will ensure seamless integration, structuring, and quality assurance.

Kumar emphasised that it is good to have cross-national and cross-international Board analysis and have an international perspective, but it needs to be specific to Indian needs.

Adherence to Timelines

Prachi Pandey, Joint Secretary (I&T), concluded by reiterating the importance of adhering to the established timelines for curriculum development and rollout. (ANI)