Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AI Camera deal: Controversial Presadio donated Rs 20 lakh to CPI-M, benefitted from Kerala govt schemes

    The documents also revealed that the company has done more than one transaction with Chief Minister's son's father-in-law.

    AI Camera deal: Controversial Presadio donated Rs 20 lakh to CPI-M, benefitted from Kerala govt schemes anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 5, 2023, 4:38 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: More information has emerged on the controversial firm in connection with the AI camera irregularities, Presadio Technologies Private Limited. The other day it was reported that the company's revenue surged by 500 times within a year. 

    Also read: AI camera deal: Controversial firm Presadio's revenue went up 500 times within a year

    The Managing Director of the company, Surendra Kumar, owns 99.5% shares of the company. Ramjith, who led the negotiations holds 0.5% shares of the company. The documents also revealed that the company has done more than one transaction with Chief Minister's son's father-in-law.

    The concerns that now arise are: Why did Pathanamthitta native and Oman-based businessman Surendra Kumar start the Presadio company in Kozhikode in 2018? How did Ramjith, a Kozhikode native who later rose to the position of business director, establish a close relationship with the highest officials of the government? How, after connecting to the Motor Vehicles Department within its first year of operation, did the company manage to conduct transactions totaling billions of rupees? The documents include important details that clarify the answers to these queries. Surendra Kumar, the company's MD, has strong ties to the CPM leadership and to the government in general.

    In addition, Surendra Kumar gave the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) Rs 20 lakh as party funding during the assembly elections. Mathai Surendra Kumar's name appears on the list of 149 donors from Kerala in the records provided to the Election Commission. It is also noteworthy that this donation was made in the same year when the company earned a profit of about nine crore rupees through the implementation of government projects after grabbing the contract. 

    The two transactions that the wife of the Chief Minister's son made with her father Prakash Babu within three years of the company's start-up serve as additional proof. The company paid Prakash Babu Rs 50,000 as rent for the guest house in Ernakulam in 2019–20 and also paid Rs 1,75,000 under the heading "Trade Payable" in 2020–21. These details have been furnished before the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. This indicates that Presadio and Prakash Babu have been engaged in business for two years consecutively. However, neither company nor Prakash Babu has made it clear what the deal entails. 

    According to the documents, Presadio has been a partner of the Safe Kerala project since its inception, and government schemes have fueled the company's impressive growth. The records also show that Presadio bought most of the equipment from Primera, a company based in the Middle East. In short, it is clear that most of the transactions took place in companies that were formed just before the Safe Kerala project was launched.

    Although SRIT has taken up the project of installing cameras to detect violations on the road, the main project management firm is Kozhikode-based Presadio. The contract details of other projects won by Presadio are also coming out after the controversy over the corruption and illegal intervention of crores of rupees.

    Also read: PM Modi raises 'The Kerala Story' in Karnataka election speech; says film exposes terror conspiracy (WATCH)

    Last Updated May 5, 2023, 4:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress releases 'Corruption Rate Card' of BJP govt AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress releases 'Corruption Rate Card' of BJP govt

    Tamil Nadu man arrested for human trafficking charges in Kochi Airport

    Tamil Nadu man arrested for human trafficking charges in Kochi Airport

    Karnataka election 2023 PM Modi raises 'The Kerala Story' in campaign speech; says the film exposes terror conspiracy

    PM Modi raises 'The Kerala Story' in Karnataka election speech; says film exposes terror conspiracy (WATCH)

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress leader RV Deshpande eyes winning streak for record 9th time; check details AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress leader RV Deshpande eyes winning streak for record 9th time; check details

    Take down YouTube videos claiming Indian spices contain cow dung, urine: Delhi HC to Google snt

    Take down YouTube videos claiming Indian spices contain cow dung, urine: Delhi HC to Google

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress releases 'Corruption Rate Card' of BJP govt AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress releases 'Corruption Rate Card' of BJP govt

    When Subhashree Ganguly reveal about her accidental pregnancy; here's what she said ADC

    When Subhashree Ganguly reveal about her accidental pregnancy; here's what she said

    WTC Final: Indian batter KL Rahul rules himself out of clash against Australia; to undergo thigh surgery snt

    WTC Final: Indian batter KL Rahul rules himself out of clash against Australia; to undergo thigh surgery

    Lunar Eclipse 2023 When where and how to watch first Chandra Grahan of the year gcw

    Lunar Eclipse 2023: When, where and how to watch first Chandra Grahan of the year

    Tamil Nadu man arrested for human trafficking charges in Kochi Airport

    Tamil Nadu man arrested for human trafficking charges in Kochi Airport

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon