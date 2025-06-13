Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani died in the Air India Flight AI 171 crash. Ironically, the date of the crash, June 12 (12-06), coincided with his lucky number, 1206.

Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, who was among the 242 passengers on board the crashed Air India flight, died in the plane crash on Thursday, confirmed Gujarat BJP Chief CR Patil. Shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad Airport, Flight AI 171, en route to London, crashed.

It's interesting to note that according to reports, former chief minister Vijay Rupani was a fervent supporter of numerology and thought that 1206 was his lucky number. To the extent that his cars are all registered under the number 1206, in fact. His household's two-wheeler is also registered with the number 1206.

It had been the number on his election forms, the number of his personal cars, and even the one he used to sign personal documents. Rupani had often spoken of it with reverence, describing it as his “lucky charm," the key to his success.

However, on Thursday, in a cruel twist of fate, his lucky number could not save him and, in fact, turned out to be fatal for him. His fortunate number turned disastrous when the plane crashed on June 12 (12-06). He was en route to London to meet his wife and daughter.

Earlier, Gujarat BJP chief CR Patil told PTI, “Our leader and former Chief Minister, Vijay Rupani, was going (to London) to meet his family. He is also a victim of this accident. May his soul rest in peace. This is a big loss for the BJP.”

Vijay Rupani's political journey

Born in Rangoon (now Yangon), Burma, in 1956, his family migrated to Rajkot in the 1960s following political instability in Southeast Asia. He began his political career as a student activist and became a municipal corporator in Rajkot in 1987.

From August 2016 until September 2021, Rupani was Gujarat's 16th chief minister. Prior to becoming chief minister, Rupani was the Rajkot mayor from 1996 to 1997, a Rajya Sabha member from 2006 to 2012, and the state cabinet minister for labour, water supply, and transportation from 2014 to 2016. In August 2016, Rupani succeeded Anandiben Patel as chief minister.

About Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad

The Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday. The crash, which is one of the first fatal incidents for a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, occurred minutes after the plane took off for London’s Gatwick Airport. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Ministry of Civil Aviation are conducting an inquiry into what led to the fatal mishap.

The ill-fated Air India flight struggled to gain altitude and slammed into a hostel for doctors of a medical college, immediately killing five students. What seems to have compounded the impact was the fact that the airliner was loaded with aviation fuel since it was set to fly all the way to London.