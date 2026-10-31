Imagine walking into a supermarket to buy groceries and finding a DJ party instead! Ahmedabad recently witnessed an unusual grocery store rave, where shoppers ditched their shopping lists to dance to upbeat music

A regular grocery shopping trip turned into an unexpected party in Ahmedabad, leaving shoppers and social media users surprised. The supermarket recently transformed into a lively dance floor, complete with a DJ, loud music and enthusiastic participants.

Shivani Jaiswal, an Instagram user, shared a video capturing the unusual celebration on her social media account. The clip opens with Shivani posing alongside her friends, accompanied by the text, "Grocery store rave in Ahmedabad."

The video then takes viewers inside the supermarket, where a woman DJ can be seen performing from a setup in the middle of the store.

Shoppers Ditch Grocery Lists To Dance To DJ Beats

What followed was far from an ordinary shopping experience. Instead of browsing through shelves and picking up their daily essentials, several customers gathered around the DJ and started dancing to the music.

The supermarket aisles soon took on the atmosphere of a nightclub, with shoppers enjoying the unexpected party.

Sharing the video, Shivani expressed her excitement with a simple caption: "Ahmedabad is insaneeeee."

The clip has since caught the attention of social media users, with many finding the unusual combination of grocery shopping and nightlife entertainment hilarious.

Watch the viral video here:

Internet Reacts: From Egg Maggi To Forgotten Cabbage

The video prompted several amusing reactions, with users joking about how Ahmedabad keeps finding new ways to surprise people.

One user nostalgically wondered what had happened to the Ahmedabad they remembered, where a simple outing meant grabbing egg Maggi at IIMA.

Another comment imagined the confusion of someone who had entered the supermarket with a straightforward shopping list, only to stumble upon a full-fledged rave party.

The user joked that someone might have walked in to buy vegetables but ended up leaving without the cabbage they needed for Sunday lunch.