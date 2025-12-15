Ahmedabad Police's special drive for women's safety results in 44 cases and seizure of 70+ luxury vehicles. Meanwhile, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel distributes over Rs 370 crore in scholarships to 13 lakh students to boost education.

Ahmedabad Police Launch Special Drive for Women's Safety

With the objective of preventing violence, molestation, exploitation, and other crimes against women in Ahmedabad City, and to ensure that women feel safe through a combination of strict legal action and the spread of social awareness, a Special Drive has been jointly launched by the Mahila Cell and the Crime Branch across Ahmedabad City during the month of December. According to the release, the drive is currently underway.

During this drive, surprise checkpoints have been set up at various locations across Ahmedabad. Vehicle checks are underway, and strict legal action is being initiated against antisocial elements and individuals engaging in obscene and objectionable behaviour. As part of this drive, a total of 44 cases have been registered under Section 270 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023, and Sections 110 and 117 of the Gujarat Police Act, and the accused persons have been apprehended, the release said. Additionally, more than 70 suspicious luxury vehicles have been seized during the operation. This drive will continue with the aim of enhancing women's safety and maintaining public order in the city.

Gujarat Government Boosts Education with Scholarship Schemes

Recently, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel granted scholarship assistance of more than Rs 370 crore through DBT to over 13 lakh beneficiary students under the Namo Lakshmi Yojana, Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana, Mukhyamantri Gyan Sadhana Merit Scholarship Yojana and Mukhyamantri Setu Merit Scholarship Yojana in Gandhinagar. Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Education Minister Pradyuman Vaja and Minister of State for Education Rivabaa Jadeja were also present in the event, according to a release.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat's education sector has witnessed a remarkable transformation over the past two and a half decades. The Prime Minister's vision of ensuring seamless access to education from KG to PG is steadily becoming a reality. He added that the Namo Lakshmi Yojana and Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana Yojana have been introduced to ensure that students not only complete their primary education but also progress successfully through secondary and higher secondary levels, further strengthening the focus on promoting girls' education.