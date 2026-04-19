TVK General Secretary N. Anand offered special prayers at a church and temple in Tiruchirappalli for party chief Vijay's victory. Vijay is set to campaign in the constituency, addressing the public from an open vehicle later today.

Pre-Campaign Prayers for Vijay's Victory

Ahead of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay's campaign in the Tiruchirappalli East Assembly constituency, TVK General Secretary, N. Anand, offered special prayers on Sunday seeking victory for party chief Joseph Vijay. Vijay is scheduled to canvass for votes later in the day in several areas of the constituency, including Wireless Road, KK Nagar, Thendral Nagar, Kajamalai, Kozhi Pannai and Kottapattu as part of his campaign outreach.

Prior to the campaign, Anand offered special prayers at St Antony's Church on Wireless Road, where he offered prayers and met priests, seeking their blessings and support for Vijay's electoral success.

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He later visited a nearby Mariamman temple, where he offered prayers and performed special rituals in Vijay's name, praying for his success in the elections. The prayer visits were part of the party's efforts to mobilise support ahead of Vijay's campaign programmes in the constituency.

Vijay's Campaign Itinerary

According to official sources, Vijay will arrive in Tiruchirappalli from Chennai by a special flight. He will then campaign in an open vehicle, addressing the public at key locations, including Wireless Road near the airport, KK Nagar Bus Stand, and Kottapattu. Vijay has sought permission to campaign from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

EC Approval and Conditions

The Election Commission and the Tiruchirappalli City Police have approved the campaign with 27 conditions in place to ensure law and order.

Electoral Context: A Three-Way Contest

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to make his electoral debut with his party TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight. Vijay is contesting two seats against DMK's incumbent MLAs RD Sekar and Inigo S Irudavarai, respectively.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies.