Delhi Police held an inter-state coordination meeting with neighbouring states to bolster security for the BRICS Summit. The focus was on cooperation, intelligence sharing, border checks, and traffic regulation for an incident-free event.

Delhi Police on Thursday held an inter-state coordination meeting at the state Police Headquarters ahead of the BRICS Summit scheduled to be held in New Delhi from September 11 to 13, with senior officers from neighbouring states and Union Territories discussing measures to ensure an incident-free summit.

The meeting was chaired by the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, and attended by senior police officers from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chandigarh, along with senior officials from various Delhi Police units.

Strengthening Cooperation and Intelligence Sharing

The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation and coordination among various law enforcement agencies and sharing intelligence inputs ahead of the high-profile international event.

Key Security Measures Discussed

Senior officers discussed issues including border checking, traffic regulation, verification of suspicious elements and advance sharing of information regarding the movement of suspicious persons and vehicles. The movement of drones and other flying objects from open areas was also discussed, with officials stressing the need for close monitoring and timely sharing of information.

Traffic and Border Management

Traffic restrictions expected during the summit were also reviewed. Measures to prevent unauthorised intrusion through borders were discussed and shared with officers from neighbouring states.

Officials from the participating states and Union Territories assured Delhi Police of full cooperation and close coordination for the effective implementation of the security and traffic arrangements.

The Delhi Police Commissioner appreciated the cooperation received from neighbouring police forces during previous events and sought similar coordination during the BRICS Summit. He also emphasised that security arrangements should cause minimum inconvenience to the general public during the summit period.

Public Communication Plan

To ensure that commuters are adequately informed, maximum publicity regarding traffic restrictions will be undertaken through print and electronic media, social media and FM radio. NCR police officers were also requested to issue traffic advisories for their respective jurisdictions.

Police authorities have further been asked to regulate vehicles that are not destined for restricted areas and ensure that alternative routes available to the general public remain free of encroachments and unauthorised parking.

High-Level Participation

The meeting was attended by senior officials from Delhi Police's Law and Order, Special Cell, Traffic, Security, Crime, Transport and Intelligence wings, besides officers from the State Intelligence Bureau, Crime Branch, IGI Airport, PCR and various districts. The coordination meeting comes as Delhi and adjoining NCR states step up preparations for the upcoming BRICS Summit, with authorities focusing on security coordination, traffic management, intelligence sharing and smooth movement of the public during the summit. (ANI)